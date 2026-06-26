Oregon Nonprofits Can Now Apply for 2026 Security Grant Funding 

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has released the fiscal year 2026 Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides federal funding to help nonprofit organizations enhance the physical and cybersecurity of facilities at risk of terrorist or extremist attacks.

Nonprofits may request up to $200,000 per site and may apply for up to six locations total. No more than three of those locations may be within the same high‑risk urban area or statewide‑designated area.

Because FEMA has not yet released funding decisions for FY 2025, organizations with pending FY 2025 NSGP applications are not currently eligible to apply for FY 2026 unless the new application proposes an entirely different project. FY25 Applicants should reach out to their grant manager if they have questions.

All FY26 application materials and submission instructions will be provided to eligible organizations that register with OEM. Registration is now open and available on the grant page. Registration closes Monday, July 13, 2026. The final application is due Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Open training and technical assistance sessions are available. Please, visit the grant page for more details.