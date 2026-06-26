Edwin “Chi’Codez” Saladin to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edwin “Chi’Codez” Saladin, institutional systems architect and founder of World Of Wealth LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he shares how structured system design and cross-industry frameworks support scalable institutional growth and long-term strategic alignment.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Saladin explores how structuring, securing, and scaling systems across culture, real assets, energy, security, capital formation, and legal infrastructure can drive sustainable institutional outcomes. He breaks down how disciplined governance and integrated frameworks support resilience within complex environments.Chi’Codez’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/edwin-saladinyotqoh5t

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