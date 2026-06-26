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Portion of Highway K to close for culvert work

Kenosha County Highway K (60th Street) will be closed to through traffic between Highway BD (256th Avenue) and Highway EW (232nd Avenue) from Tuesday, June 30, through Wednesday, July 1, for culvert replacement work.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through this area.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

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Portion of Highway K to close for culvert work

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