Camp Ready2Respond gives Oregon students hands-on disaster response and workforce training

More than 130 Oregon high school students from 17 counties, 28 schools and 24 cities spent the week at Camp Ready2Respond, a hands-on workforce development and disaster preparedness program designed to build skills, confidence and career pathways while strengthening Oregon’s disaster readiness.

The weeklong camp brought together students, educators, industry leaders, emergency management professionals and community partners at the Knife River Training Center in Albany. Students participated in a realistic disaster response and recovery scenario while gaining hands-on experience in construction, culinary arts, medical and safety operations, emergency communications and public information.

Students were organized into six villages: three builder villages, one culinary village, one medical and safety village and one communications village. Together, they worked on real-world response and recovery tasks that mirror the coordination needed after a disaster.

As of noon on Thursday, June 25, students were six hours ahead of schedule and had 10 emergency shelter units under construction. The shelters include four 8-by-8 units and six 8-by-12 units that will support disaster preparedness, temporary housing and community resilience efforts across Oregon.

“Camp Ready2Respond is a tremendous return on investment. For every dollar invested here, we are seeing five, six or seven dollars’ worth of impact in other areas. We are magnifying the taxpayer investment while building a group of young people who are ready to take care of themselves and take care of others,” said Jim Taylor, Production and Development Manager of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at Oregon Housing and Community Services.

Camp Ready2Respond demonstrates how public-private partnerships can prepare Oregon’s future workforce while helping communities become more resilient before, during and after disasters. Students had opportunities to build technical skills, practice teamwork, learn from professionals and explore careers connected to construction, manufacturing, emergency management, health and safety, communications and other fields.

“Many of the people ODHS serves, including older adults, people with disabilities and people living in poverty, are often the most impacted by disasters and fires. Programs like Camp Ready2Respond help Oregon respond more quickly so people can stay connected to their communities and have their functional needs met,” said Liesl Wendt, ODHS Director.

Camp Ready2Respond is supported by Team Oregon Build, the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Housing and Community Services, the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Emergency Management and 14 partner organizations.

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Video interviews and b-roll footagecan be downloaded from Vimeo.