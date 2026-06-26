Construction on Key Roadways in Erie & Niagara Counties Starts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on two key roadways in Erie and Niagara counties. The two projects, totaling more than $17 million, include $8.7 million for the rehabilitation of three bridges along Interstate 990 in the Town of Amherst in Erie County and $8.5 million for the reconstruction and resurfacing of 2.3 lane miles of State Route 93 in the Village of Youngstown and the Town of Porter in Niagara County.

“These smart investments will strengthen vital upstate travel corridors for everyone – businesses, commuters, college students, residents, and visitors alike. The work being done now will make their trips safer, smoother, and more reliable — all while supporting Western New York’s economy,” Governor Hochul said. “State Route 93 is an east-west connector and serves both local traffic and visitors seeking waterfront attractions along the Niagara River and Lake Ontario, including historic Old Fort Niagara. Likewise, Interstate 990 is a crucial connector for commuters from Northern Erie County. These projects are critical investments in our transportation network that are long overdue and there is more to come.”

Erie County

In Erie County, $8.7 million is being invested to rehabilitate three bridges in the town of Amherst along Interstate 990, which is a crucial connector for Northern Erie County commuters. The project entails necessary bridge support replacements, structural steel repairs, and deck replacements.

During this construction season, work will focus on the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-990 over Sweet Home Road/Bizer Creek – also known as the on-ramp to I-990 southbound from John James Audubon Parkway. The bridge will close during the last week of June 2026 and is scheduled to reopen by the beginning of September. Posted detours will be in place.

In addition, crews are also constructing temporary crossovers this year. These temporary structures will shift all traffic to the same side of the highway to support bridge rehabilitation next year on the structures carrying Interstate 990 over John James Audubon Parkway and Campbell Boulevard.

The full project is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Niagara County

In Niagara County, work has begun on the reconstruction and resurfacing of 2.3 lane miles of State Route 93 in the Village of Youngstown and the Town of Porter. This $8.5 million project will also include new shared-use bike lanes, drainage structures, curbs, sidewalks, and signage. The work is being staged over two years to minimize the impact on the residents and businesses in the Village of Youngstown.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

State Route 93 is an east-west connector and one of the primary roads (Lockport Street) through the Village of Youngstown. The road intersects with the Niagara Scenic Parkway (State Route 957A) and State Route 18F, serving residents and visitors who are seeking waterfront attractions along the Niagara River and Lake Ontario, including historic Old Fort Niagara.

Motorists can expect periodic lane closures during construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “These projects highlight Governor Hochul’s sustained commitment to Upstate New York as she continues to deliver needed transportation infrastructure investments in communities across New York. When we invest in transportation, it does so much for the communities it connects. These projects will provide safer, more reliable roads and bridges for residents and visitors today, while supporting the economy of Western New York today and well into the future.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “Every day, thousands of Western New Yorkers rely on I-990 to get to work, take their kids to school, and get home safely. Keeping our roads and bridges in good condition isn't optional, it's one of the most important investments we can make. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize infrastructure projects like this that improve safety, reduce long-term costs, and deliver for the residents of the 61st District."

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

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