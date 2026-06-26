Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently. To Airman 1st Class: Isaac Delcid To Senior Airman: Andres Arredondoguerrero Hope Burke Xavier Carruth Kyra Jackson Dyllan Mckay Jaryus Wilson To Staff Sgt.: Joseph Ahmedu Sophia Inman Jalani Kirkman Auston Reeves To Tech. Sgt.: Dylan Earnest To Master Sgt.: Destiny Mayo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.