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Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

To Airman 1st Class:

Isaac Delcid

To Senior Airman:

Andres Arredondoguerrero

Hope Burke

Xavier Carruth

Kyra Jackson

Dyllan Mckay

Jaryus Wilson

To Staff Sgt.:

Joseph Ahmedu

Sophia Inman

Jalani Kirkman

Auston Reeves

To Tech. Sgt.:

Dylan Earnest

To Master Sgt.:

Destiny Mayo

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Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions

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