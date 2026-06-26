Gaining Altitude: June 2026 Promotions
The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Isaac Delcid
To Senior Airman:
Andres Arredondoguerrero
Hope Burke
Xavier Carruth
Kyra Jackson
Dyllan Mckay
Jaryus Wilson
To Staff Sgt.:
Joseph Ahmedu
Sophia Inman
Jalani Kirkman
Auston Reeves
To Tech. Sgt.:
Dylan Earnest
To Master Sgt.:
Destiny Mayo
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