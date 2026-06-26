BRIDGE Update: June 26, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners are now holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 1, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

**NEW** SSO & User Authentication Support Sessions: As part of the transition to Infinite Campus, districts will be required to use a Single Sign-On (SSO) provider so staff & students can securely access the Infinite Campus student information system (SIS). This change only affects how users sign in to Infinite Campus and EdPortal, it will not change how staff and students log into their computers, content delivery systems, other classroom tools, or any other systems used in daily operations.

These support sessions are available to provide district-specific guidance and help you through the setup steps in Infinite Campus. Please join us and bring your questions!

Emergency Funding Update

This week, the North Dakota Budget Section approved NDDPI's Emergency Commission Request to provide financial resources to districts to offset transition costs related to the BRIDGE project.

A formula of $1,000 per district plus $25 per student using 2025-2026 average daily membership will be used to allocate the funding. These funds can be used to offset costs associated with data standardization, initial SIS training, and additional workload demands stemming from the compressed implementation timeline.

An application to request funds is planned to be available via WebGrants by mid-July. More details on how to request these funds will be provided to district superintendents as soon as possible.

K12 SSO Metadata URL Delivery

Earlier this week, an email containing each district’s K12 SSO metadata URLs was distributed to district superintendents and tech coordinator(s). The email included:

Sandbox (Test) metadata URL

Production metadata URL

These URLs are required for configuring the K12 Identity Provider (IdP) and establishing trust with the state systems.

Additional details on how these K12 metadata URLs are used, along with configuration expectations, can be found in the LEA Identity & Authentication Playbook.

As a reminder, districts can still utilize a custom IDP (Google, Entra, etc.) for authentication to Infinite Campus. For help configuring a custom SSO Service Provider in Infinite Campus please review their setup guide here: SAML - SSO Service Provider Configuration | Infinite Campus

We understand this topic can be confusing for those that are unfamiliar with Identity/Authentication concepts. For further assistance, please join us for one of the SSO & User Authentication support session referenced above. Additional support sessions on this topic will be scheduled if needed.