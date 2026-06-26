Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for May 2026

MACAU, June 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 89.8% in May 2026, an uplift of 1.8 percentage points year-on-year. The rates for 5-star (92.8%) and 4-star hotels (87.7%) showed respective year-on-year growth of 1.1 percentage points and 6.9 percentage points, whereas the rate for 3-star hotels (83.8%) dropped by 0.6 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments went down by 4.5% year-on-year to 1,174,000 in May; those from the Chinese mainland (847,000) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (148,000) decreased by 6.2% and 8.6% respectively. Meanwhile, international guests (117,000) increased by 16.1% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (31,000), India (12,000), Thailand (8,000) and Malaysia (7,000) went up by 15.2%, 9.9%, 20.6% and 1.6% respectively, while those from Japan (8,000) fell by 5.7%.

In May, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 141,000, up by 2.5% year-on-year. Tour visitors from the Chinese mainland rose by 6.0% year-on-year to 115,000.

In the first five months of 2026, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 91.4%, up by 2.2 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests edged up by 0.3% year-on-year to 6,023,000, of which international guests (569,000) rose by 14.3%. A total of 759,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first five months, down by 12.1% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 2.9% to 102,000.