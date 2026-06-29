MantelMount Redefines Full-Range Motion Mounts With New "MAX" Series

MantelMount's MAX1 has redefined the category of full-motion mounts.

The MAX1 and MAX2 provide true, full-range movement, including 22” extension with vertical travel

The new MAX mount has transformed the full-motion category.” — Spencer Greenwald, MantelMount

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MantelMount , the premier, award-winning mounting option for flatscreen televisions, now offers the MAX Mount Series, the first TV mounts capable of true, full-range movement.Full-motion mounts typically offer horizontal (away from the wall) movement and side-to-side swivel. The MAX mount has elevated the full-motion category: a hybrid solution capable of conventional, full-range motion combined with independent vertical travel.As a result, the two new MAX models – the MAX1 Full Range Motion TV Mount and the MAX2 Motor Assisted Full Range Motion TV Mount – are ideal for a wider assortment of applications, especially where space is limited and/or obstructions are present. This also means that integrators can get into more homes and expand their customer base with a truly full-range motion mount that was previously unavailable to the public.The MAX1 will be sold through both consumer and wholesale channels, while the MAX2 will be exclusive to wholesale. Both models are ideal for residential, commercial, and ed-tech applications.Both the manual MAX1 and the motorized MAX2 represent the company’s closest flush-to-wall distance in a non-recessed application, where the back of the television can be positioned a mere 3” off the wall. Each model is capable of 29” of independent vertical travel, more than enough to create the perfect, eye-level viewing angle. What’s more, constant tension design ensures absolute “stop anywhere” positioning.Another differentiating feature of these mounts is the minimal clearance requirement. When mounting above obstructions, such as a fireplace mantel, both MAX1 and MAX2 allow for clearances as close as 2” from the bottom of the TV or soundbar. This is due to their 22” extension, which is independent of vertical travel. Plus, if no obstructions are present, the two mounts can be lowered vertically without any horizontal travel.The minimal clearance required also means that the MAX Series mounts can be installed in very tight spaces and confined areas. Both models can also swivel left or right up to 40°, also independent of vertical movement. Additionally, both mounts come equipped with high-temperature indicators, soundbar mounting brace, and cable routing clips for a clean, organized look.The primary difference between the two models is the motor-assisted functionality of the MAX2, which provides vertical travel through a conveniently located toggle switch. In addition, the MAX1 is capable of holding a maximum weight of 90 pounds, while the MAX2 can handle up to 150 pounds (ideal for heavier interactive displays).“Our new MAX Mount Series represents a huge leap forward in terms of functionality, due largely to the independent horizontal and vertical movement,” said Spencer Greenwald, MantelMount’s Chief Revenue Officer. “What’s more, our MAX models are suitable for customers who previously didn’t have the necessary clearance or were simply looking for a more flush-to-wall appearance. This allows us to bring MantelMount to a far greater segment of the TV-viewing population.”The MAX1 mount, which retails for $559.95, is available from the MantelMount website. For the MAX2, priced at $899, use the store locator to find a MantelMount authorized dealer for sales and installation.See the MAX Mount in action: Click for a video showing the MantelMount MAX1 in a school installation. Click for a demonstration of the MantelMount MAX2

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