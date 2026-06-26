Reducing Push-and-Pull Injuries Remains a Priority Across Warehouses

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Warehouses keep facing the same push and pull injuries. Caster City breaks down why the wheels under each cart matter, and how better casters cut the risk.

Facilities that upgrade to properly specified ergonomic casters typically see a reduction in push force requirements of up to 50% on loaded carts. ” — Torrey Stephenson, President at Caster City

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A warehouse worker leans into a loaded cart that refuses to budge. The first shove is always the hardest, and the strain lands straight on the shoulders, the lower back, the wrists. Multiply that moment by dozens of carts a shift, week after week, and the toll adds up fast. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health estimates work-related musculoskeletal disorders cost US businesses between $13 billion and $54 billion every year. Most of that cost traces back to something employers rarely think to check, what's actually rolling underneath the load.Where Most Strain Injuries BeginThe danger moment isn't the long push across the floor. It's the instant a stationary cart starts moving, known as breakaway force. That sudden demand on the body is why a nurse pushing a medication cart and a warehouse worker hauling a pallet rack face the same risk, just in different uniforms. Cracked concrete, uneven floors and forgotten debris make that first push even harder, since each obstacle forces a fresh burst of effort just to keep the load moving. Overexertion from pushing, pulling, lifting and carrying accounts for roughly a quarter of all non-fatal occupational injuries in the US, and shoulders, lower backs and wrists absorb most of that strain. Worn or undersized wheels add to the problem by increasing rolling resistance, meaning every one of those movements has to be powered by muscle instead of momentum.The Fix Hiding in Plain Sight Caster City builds its ergonomic casters around wheel material science rather than brute strength. Its polyurethane wheels use the compound's natural energy return to cut rolling resistance while absorbing shock from cracked concrete, expansion joints and ramps, so less force gets transmitted back through a worker's hands and arms. The casters also use extended swivel leads, which lower the effort needed to change direction and allow full 360 degree rotation, letting workers steer through tight aisles without twisting their bodies to force a load sideways. Sealed precision bearings in both the wheel and swivel sections keep that low resistance consistent over years of use rather than degrading as dust and debris work their way in."Facilities that upgrade to properly specified ergonomic casters typically see a reduction in push force requirements of up to 50 percent on loaded carts," says Torrey Stephenson, President at Caster City. "That's the difference between a worker ending their shift fatigued and injured, and one who can do the job safely day after day."Matching the Right Casters to the Right IndustryNot every facility faces the same conditions, so the right caster changes with the environment. Stainless steel casters in 304 grade handle general washdown areas and food service floors, while 316 grade stands up to harsher chemical exposure and marine grade corrosion. Food-safe polyurethane wheels are built for catering lines and food production floors where hygiene standards are strict. Total-lock brake casters lock both the wheel and the swivel at once, highly necessary in healthcare and lab settings where equipment needs to stay completely still during use, not just slow down. Matching the caster to the floor and the task does more than prevent wear, it removes one more variable that pushes strain back onto the worker.OSHA already lists pushing and pulling heavy loads among the recognized ergonomic hazards warehouse employers are expected to manage, and the agency requires a workplace free from hazards likely to cause serious harm. Swapping out the casters on a fleet of carts is one of the more straightforward ways to meet that standard before an injury happens, not after. A quick wheel audit costs far less than the paperwork that follows a workers compensation claim. It's a small, unglamorous fix, but it's one most facilities never think to look at until somebody gets hurt.About Caster CityCaster City are specialist suppliers of industrial casters, wheels and mobility solutions. Serving customers globally, they offer an extensive range including plate casters, stem casters, stainless steel, polyurethane, total-lock brake and industry-specific designs for healthcare, food service, cleanroom and heavy-duty manufacturing applications. With over four decades of experience, Caster City provides expert guidance on caster selection for safety, ergonomics and operational efficiency.Media Inquiries:Toll Free: +1-800–501–3808Locally: +1-702–396-1510Fax: +1-702-522-1904Web: www.castercity.com

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