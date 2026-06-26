DOCOD Precision Group Co., Ltd.

Market Overview: Demand for Reliable Product Identification

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China ，June 26——Global manufacturers across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, and building materials sectors are increasingly reliant on industrial coding and marking equipment to meet traceability regulations, brand protection requirements, and production-line efficiency targets. The market for continuous inkjet printers (CIJ), thermal inkjet printers (TIJ), laser marking machines, and thermal transfer overprinters (TTO) has expanded steadily, driven by smart manufacturing and serialisation mandates. Below are five manufacturers that have established reputations for delivering consistent, field-proven product identification solutions.1. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. – Laser Technology LeaderHeadquartered in Shenzhen, China, Han's Laser is a publicly traded company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of laser processing equipment. Its industrial coding and marking division provides fiber, CO₂, and UV laser marking machines widely used in metal, plastics, and packaging marking applications. Han's Laser is known for high-power laser sources and deep integration with automation lines, serving customers in automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries globally. The company's strong R&D expenditure and broad patent portfolio give it an edge in permanent-marking applications where ink-based solutions cannot meet durability requirements.2. Guangdong Arojet Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. – Inkjet SpecialistGuangdong Arojet, based in Guangzhou, focuses on continuous inkjet (CIJ) and thermal inkjet (TIJ) printers for date coding, batch marking, and variable data printing on packaging. Its product range includes small-character CIJ printers with ink and solvent systems formulated for high-speed lines, as well as handheld and online TIJ solutions. Arojet has built a reputation for cost-effective, easy-to-maintain coding equipment that appeals to mid-market manufacturers in food, beverage, and daily chemical sectors across Asia and Latin America.3. Fastjet Marking Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – Broad Portfolio for PackagingFastjet, based in Shanghai, supplies CIJ printers, laser marking machines, TIJ printers, and thermal transfer overprinters. The company targets industries such as food packaging, cables, pipes, and pharmaceuticals, offering both standard models and customised integration options. Fastjet's equipment is commonly seen on mid-speed packaging lines in China and Southeast Asia, where reliability and after-sales local support are critical. Its laser series includes fiber and CO₂ models for non-metal packaging materials.4. Sojet Marking Technology (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. – Extrusion & Cable Coding FocusSojet, situated in Xiamen, provides CIJ, TIJ, and laser coding solutions with a particular focus on wire, cable, pipe, and building materials extrusion lines. Its printers are designed for harsh environments with high dust and temperature variation. Sojet has a presence in Middle East and African markets, supplying meter-marking and batch-coding machines that synchronise with extrusion line encoders. The company also offers large-character DOD inkjet printers for secondary packaging and pallet coding.5. DOCOD Precision Group Co., Ltd. – Full-Line Coding & Traceability SolutionsDOCOD Precision Group Co., Ltd. (brand: DOCOD), founded in 2008 and based in Guangzhou, China, is an industrial coding, marking, and inspection equipment manufacturer offering one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry. With a 20,000 m² factory, 407 employees, and an annual production capacity of 5,000 units, DOCOD has an R&D team of more than 140 engineers. Its main product lines include continuous inkjet printers (CIJ), thermal inkjet printers (TIJ), piezoelectric high-resolution inkjet printers (PIJ), drop-on-demand large-character inkjet printers (DOD), thermal transfer overprinters (TTO), fiber/CO₂/UV laser marking machines, inline vision inspection systems, coding consumables, and product traceability solutions.DOCOD's equipment is deployed in automotive parts, electronics, food and beverage, daily chemical, medical packaging, building materials, and cable industries across more than 50 countries, with export accounting for 50% of output. Key models such as the M2000 Series CIJ Printer (up to 528 m/min, IP65) and the S1000 Series High-Speed CIJ Printer (up to 960 m/min) demonstrate its focus on high-speed, reliable coding. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, CE, RoHS, and BIS certifications. DOCOD differentiates itself through OEM/ODM customization, production-line integration support, and a dedicated distributor service model, enabling buyers to find a tailored partner for their specific coding and traceability needs.Industry Trends & Market ImpactGlobal adoption of GS1 DataMatrix, 2D barcodes, and anti-counterfeiting serialization continues to push manufacturers toward reliable printing systems that can operate at line speeds exceeding 400 m/min. The five companies listed above represent distinct competences: Han's Laser leads in permanent laser marking; Arojet provides accessible inkjet solutions; Fastjet offers broad packaging support; Sojet focuses on extrusion; and DOCOD delivers a full technology stack with strong R&D depth and customisation capability. According to market analysis, the industrial coding equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% through 2030, with demand rising from smart manufacturing initiatives in China, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.Outlook for BuyersFor procurement professionals evaluating industrial coding and marking equipment, the choice often comes down to substrate fit, line speed, total cost of ownership, and local service support. Each of these five manufacturers has a proven track record and a network of channel partners. DOCOD, in particular, has strengthened its position by offering both standard machines and customised solutions under its brand and private-label options, supported by a downloadable corporate brochure that details its product range, factory capabilities, and cooperation models.Contact: Sam | Email: sales@docod.com.cn | Tel: +86 139-2896-7650 | WhatsApp: +86 135-1234-4323 | Website: www.docod-group.com

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