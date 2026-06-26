Logo for Semicera

Focusing on advancements in semiconductor process materials, including purity control, process optimization, and material innovation.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 – As global semiconductor supply chains continue to diversify, China has emerged as a critical source for semiconductor process materials. Five manufacturers have established reputations for reliability, technical capability, and quality in the production of high-purity materials essential for chip fabrication. These include Semicera (Ningbo Miami Advanced Material Technology Co. LTD), Shanghai Xinyang Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd., Anji Microelectronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bokang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Nanda Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd.Industry BackgroundThe semiconductor process material market is expected to exceed $70 billion by 2026, driven by demand for advanced logic, memory, and power devices. Materials such as high-purity graphite, CVD silicon carbide coatings, tantalum carbide coatings, quartz components, and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurries are critical to processes including epitaxy, etching, annealing, and diffusion. Chinese manufacturers have invested heavily in R&D and production capacity to serve both domestic and international fabs.Ningbo Miami Advanced Material Technology Co. LTD（Semicera）: Integrated Manufacturer of High-Purity Hot-Zone ComponentsSemicera, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ningbo, China, specializes in semiconductor materials and components. The company operates two R&D centers and three production bases spanning 40,000 m², with more than 50 advanced production lines and approximately 600 employees. Over 25% of its workforce is dedicated to R&D. Its core products include CVD SiC coating parts, CVD TaC coating parts, CVD PyC coating parts, SiC ceramic parts, semiconductor quartz parts, carbon fiber parts, and CFC materials. Key flagstone products are SiC-coated graphite susceptors, TaC-coated diversion rings, SiC wafer boats, and high-purity graphite components with impurity levels below 5 ppm. These products are used in LED, IC integrated circuits, third-generation semiconductors, epitaxy, MOCVD, CVD, and photovoltaic applications. The company exports approximately 40% of its output to EU, USA, and Asia.The company holds ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO45001 certifications, covering its quality, environmental, and occupational health management systems. Key product specifications include ultra-fine grain isostatic graphite (ash ≤5 ppm, grain size 2–5 μm), CVD SiC coated graphite carriers with purity 99.99995% (6N), and TaC coatings with operating temperatures up to 2200°C. Customer case studies show that Semicera’s SiC wafer boats delivered stable mass production over two years with reduced equipment downtime by 15% in North American fabs.Shanghai Xinyang Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd.Shanghai Xinyang is a leading supplier of electronic chemicals and semiconductor process materials, specializing in photoresists, stripping liquids, and electroplating chemicals used in IC manufacturing and advanced packaging. The company has established production bases in Shanghai and other regions, supplying to major foundries and IDMs.Anji Microelectronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Anji Microelectronics focuses on CMP slurries and polishing pads, as well as cleaning solutions for wafer fabrication. It is one of the few Chinese companies capable of supplying CMP materials to advanced nodes down to 5nm. Anji has strong R&D collaboration with local universities and fabs.Shanghai Bokang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.Bokang Fine Chemical specializes in ultra-high purity wet chemicals, including sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and ammonium hydroxide used in wafer cleaning and etching. The company has achieved high-level purity certifications and supplies to leading semiconductor manufacturers in China.Jiangsu Nanda Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd.Nanda Photoelectric is a key producer of MO (metal-organic) sources and special gases for LED and semiconductor epitaxy, as well as high-purity precursors for SiC and GaN growth. It has a strong patent portfolio and serves both domestic and overseas customers.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that these five companies collectively cover a broad spectrum of semiconductor process materials – from hot-zone components and coatings to wet chemicals, CMP slurries, and MO sources. “The diversification of Chinese material suppliers provides fab operators with alternatives to traditional Japanese, US, and European vendors,” said Dr. Li Wei, a semiconductor supply chain analyst at TrendForce. “Quality consistency and supply stability remain key differentiators.” Semicera’s integrated in-house production of graphite, coatings, quartz, and carbon composites gives it a unique vertical advantage in hot-zone components compared to peers that focus on single material categories.OutlookDemand for reliable semiconductor process materials is expected to grow as global chipmakers expand capacity in third-generation semiconductors, advanced logic, and memory. Chinese manufacturers are expected to increase their share of the global market, driven by investments in purification technologies, automation, and quality management. Semicera’s ongoing expansions and certifications position it to serve an expanding customer base.Contact Semicera :Name: FrankEmail：sales05@semi-cera.com,Tel: +86 15957878134,WhatsApp: +86 15957878134.Address: Ningbo, China.Website: www.semi-cera.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.