SPARK 2026 Evolves: MarTech, FinTech and RegTech Unite Under One Industry-Defining Event

SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across Southeast Europe’s rapidly evolving gaming landscape, operators are increasingly navigating a convergence of commercial growth, regulatory pressure and accelerating technological change, where product performance, payments infrastructure and compliance frameworks are now inseparable drivers of success.Against this backdrop, Eventus International is pleased to announce an expanded format for SPARK (Software, Payments, Affiliates, Revenue Kickoff) 2026, taking place from 19 – 20 October 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the addition of the dedicated iGaming 3Tech conference stream.This strategic joining of forces brings together two highly complementary event concepts under one roof. Attendees will gain access to broader expertise, deeper industry insights and expanded networking opportunities across the entire gaming ecosystem. SPARK will continue to serve as a key meeting point for the gaming, software, payments, affiliates and revenue growth ecosystem, while iGaming 3Tech adds a focused stream dedicated to MarTech, FinTech and RegTech.Why SPARK and iGaming 3Tech, Why NowThe merger of SPARK and iGaming 3Tech reflects the evolving realities of today's gaming industry, where commercial growth, regulatory compliance and technological innovation are increasingly interconnected.The expanded event creates a single platform where operators, affiliates, payment providers, compliance experts, marketers, regulators and technology leaders can share insights, build partnerships and explore strategies for sustainable growth.With a broader audience and more diverse programme, SPARK 2026 offers greater value for sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and delegates while fostering thecross-sector collaboration needed to navigate an increasingly complex industry landscape.What to expect at SPARK 2026Day One HighlightsMonday, 19 October 2026 | Product, Payments & AcquisitionDay One explores the core drivers of gaming growth in Southeast Europe, where product innovation, payments strategy and player acquisition are increasingly shaped by regulation, technology and shifting user expectations.Retention Over Acquisition: Are We Rethinking Growth Strategies Fast Enough?Payments as a Conversion Lever, Not a Back-End UtilityRetail Gaming in a Digital-First WorldModernising the Retail Gaming FloorBalancing Compliance and UX in Multi-Jurisdiction MarketsDay Two HighlightsTuesday, 20 October 2026 | Scaling with ConfidenceDay Two focuses on how operators can scale sustainably in a rapidly changing landscape defined by AI, evolving affiliate ecosystems, regulatory pressure and new performance-driven marketing models.Keynote: SEO to AIEO: Transitioning from Ranking Websites to Becoming the Direct Answer in AI Search – Nikolas Monti-Potsolakis, CEO & Co-Founder of Black Lantern MediaThe Affiliate Power Shift: From Traffic Brokers to Strategic PartnersResponsible AI in Marketing: Navigating the EU AI Act Without Killing PerformanceChannelisation, Competition and Tax Yield: Lessons from CEE Licensing Models – Olga Polishchuk, iGaming Regulatory Compliance ConsultantTuesday, 20 October 2026 | iGaming 3Tech Stream | MarTech, FinTech & RegTechThe dedicated iGaming 3Tech stream examines how data, regulation and performance are converging to reshape growth strategies in modern regulated gaming markets.The New Reality of iGaming Growth: Where Data, Regulation & Performance Collide – Arjan Korstjens, Principal, Casino Marketing AcademyTechnology as the Enforcer: Embedding Regulation into Systems and WorkflowsResponsible Growth Channels: Turning First-Party Data, Affiliate Partnerships & Personalisation into RevenueThe New Growth Playbook: Balancing Compliance, Personalisation and Profitability in EuropeHear from Distinguished SpeakersThe expanded SPARK 2026 programme will feature senior voices from across gaming, affiliates, payments, compliance, marketing, technology and regulation, including:Antony Jordan, Head of Payments & KYC, ODDSET Sportwetten GmbHAndrei Frimescu, PR & Marketing Director, Game World RomaniaArjan Korstjens, Principal, Casino Marketing AcademyChristian Piska, University Professor, Faculty of Law, University of ViennaChrysothemi Valanidou, Founder, Startwise LtdFrank Op de Woerd, CEO, CasinoNieuws.nlJosef Weirauch, Lead VIP-Clients and Affiliates EU, BitMEXKristof Szucs, Co-Founder & Principal, Kyborg.ai Lars Westhoff, Founder & Attorney at Law, Westhoff Van NamenMark McGuinness, Fractional CMO & iGaming Growth AdvisorMykyta Kim, Owner/CEO, Key2LawNikolas Monti-Potsolakis, CEO & Founder, Black Lantern MarketingOlga Polishchuk, iGaming Regulatory Compliance ConsultantRadoslav Georgiev, SEO Consultant, Gambling SEO Services LTDRobert Brassi, Principal Consultant, Sense4GamingRobert Stoica, COO, WinbetSarafina Wolde Gabriel, CEO, RightlanderAND MANY MORE.A Stronger Platform for Sponsors and ExhibitorsFor sponsors and exhibitors, the expanded SPARK 2026 format creates a highly targeted opportunity to engage decision-makers across two complementary conference streams.With SPARK focused on software, payments, affiliates and revenue growth, and iGaming 3Tech adding MarTech, FinTech and RegTech, sponsors can position their solutions in front of a wider mix of operators, affiliates, payment leaders, compliance teams, marketing decision-makers, technology buyers, regulators and senior executives.Register here: https://www.eventus-international.com/spark Sponsorship Opportunities AvailableA limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to enhance their visibility, connect with senior decision-makers and position themselves alongside the industry's leading voices.To explore the remaining sponsorship packages, please contact:Lou-Mari BurnettChief Operating OfficerEventus Internationalloumari@eventus-international.com

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