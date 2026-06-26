SPARK 2026 Evolves: MarTech, FinTech and RegTech Unite Under One Industry-Defining Event
Against this backdrop, Eventus International is pleased to announce an expanded format for SPARK (Software, Payments, Affiliates, Revenue Kickoff) 2026, taking place from 19 – 20 October 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria, with the addition of the dedicated iGaming 3Tech conference stream.
This strategic joining of forces brings together two highly complementary event concepts under one roof. Attendees will gain access to broader expertise, deeper industry insights and expanded networking opportunities across the entire gaming ecosystem. SPARK will continue to serve as a key meeting point for the gaming, software, payments, affiliates and revenue growth ecosystem, while iGaming 3Tech adds a focused stream dedicated to MarTech, FinTech and RegTech.
Why SPARK and iGaming 3Tech, Why Now
The merger of SPARK and iGaming 3Tech reflects the evolving realities of today's gaming industry, where commercial growth, regulatory compliance and technological innovation are increasingly interconnected.
The expanded event creates a single platform where operators, affiliates, payment providers, compliance experts, marketers, regulators and technology leaders can share insights, build partnerships and explore strategies for sustainable growth.
With a broader audience and more diverse programme, SPARK 2026 offers greater value for sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and delegates while fostering the
cross-sector collaboration needed to navigate an increasingly complex industry landscape.
What to expect at SPARK 2026
Day One Highlights
Monday, 19 October 2026 | Product, Payments & Acquisition
Day One explores the core drivers of gaming growth in Southeast Europe, where product innovation, payments strategy and player acquisition are increasingly shaped by regulation, technology and shifting user expectations.
Retention Over Acquisition: Are We Rethinking Growth Strategies Fast Enough?
Payments as a Conversion Lever, Not a Back-End Utility
Retail Gaming in a Digital-First World
Modernising the Retail Gaming Floor
Balancing Compliance and UX in Multi-Jurisdiction Markets
Day Two Highlights
Tuesday, 20 October 2026 | Scaling with Confidence
Day Two focuses on how operators can scale sustainably in a rapidly changing landscape defined by AI, evolving affiliate ecosystems, regulatory pressure and new performance-driven marketing models.
Keynote: SEO to AIEO: Transitioning from Ranking Websites to Becoming the Direct Answer in AI Search – Nikolas Monti-Potsolakis, CEO & Co-Founder of Black Lantern Media
The Affiliate Power Shift: From Traffic Brokers to Strategic Partners
Responsible AI in Marketing: Navigating the EU AI Act Without Killing Performance
Channelisation, Competition and Tax Yield: Lessons from CEE Licensing Models – Olga Polishchuk, iGaming Regulatory Compliance Consultant
Tuesday, 20 October 2026 | iGaming 3Tech Stream | MarTech, FinTech & RegTech
The dedicated iGaming 3Tech stream examines how data, regulation and performance are converging to reshape growth strategies in modern regulated gaming markets.
The New Reality of iGaming Growth: Where Data, Regulation & Performance Collide – Arjan Korstjens, Principal, Casino Marketing Academy
Technology as the Enforcer: Embedding Regulation into Systems and Workflows
Responsible Growth Channels: Turning First-Party Data, Affiliate Partnerships & Personalisation into Revenue
The New Growth Playbook: Balancing Compliance, Personalisation and Profitability in Europe
Hear from Distinguished Speakers
The expanded SPARK 2026 programme will feature senior voices from across gaming, affiliates, payments, compliance, marketing, technology and regulation, including:
Antony Jordan, Head of Payments & KYC, ODDSET Sportwetten GmbH
Andrei Frimescu, PR & Marketing Director, Game World Romania
Arjan Korstjens, Principal, Casino Marketing Academy
Christian Piska, University Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Vienna
Chrysothemi Valanidou, Founder, Startwise Ltd
Frank Op de Woerd, CEO, CasinoNieuws.nl
Josef Weirauch, Lead VIP-Clients and Affiliates EU, BitMEX
Kristof Szucs, Co-Founder & Principal, Kyborg.ai
Lars Westhoff, Founder & Attorney at Law, Westhoff Van Namen
Mark McGuinness, Fractional CMO & iGaming Growth Advisor
Mykyta Kim, Owner/CEO, Key2Law
Nikolas Monti-Potsolakis, CEO & Founder, Black Lantern Marketing
Olga Polishchuk, iGaming Regulatory Compliance Consultant
Radoslav Georgiev, SEO Consultant, Gambling SEO Services LTD
Robert Brassi, Principal Consultant, Sense4Gaming
Robert Stoica, COO, Winbet
Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, CEO, Rightlander
AND MANY MORE.
A Stronger Platform for Sponsors and Exhibitors
For sponsors and exhibitors, the expanded SPARK 2026 format creates a highly targeted opportunity to engage decision-makers across two complementary conference streams.
With SPARK focused on software, payments, affiliates and revenue growth, and iGaming 3Tech adding MarTech, FinTech and RegTech, sponsors can position their solutions in front of a wider mix of operators, affiliates, payment leaders, compliance teams, marketing decision-makers, technology buyers, regulators and senior executives.
Register here: https://www.eventus-international.com/spark
Sponsorship Opportunities Available
A limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to enhance their visibility, connect with senior decision-makers and position themselves alongside the industry's leading voices.
To explore the remaining sponsorship packages, please contact:
Lou-Mari Burnett
Chief Operating Officer
Eventus International
loumari@eventus-international.com
Ashley Strydom
Eventus International
ashley@eventus-international.com
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