Bills That Become Laws, and More!

On Wednesday, June 24, the Governor signed his final budget into law. While he ultimately cut nearly $90 million, it is important to recognize that these budget cuts are a far cry from his first budget that nearly destroyed the University, the Senior Benefits Program and many more critical programs. The one sore spot in this budget is the Permanent Fund Dividend, which is only $1000 per Alaskan – far below the $3800 in law. With the Governor failing to develop real budgetary solutions to pay our obligations for state services and Alaskans individually through the PFD, the Legislature has continued to cut the PFD which is the most regressive form of taxation. Despite this setback, there are still important investments that were preserved in this budget including: $148 million one-time funding for Education

Over $100 million in deferred maintenance funding for schools

$60.6 million to recapitalize the Fire Suppression Fund

$48 million to recapitalize the Disaster Relief Fund

A fully funded University Budget

$5.3 million for Pioneer Home payment assistance While it is nice to see the governor finally support education funding overall and other critical state investments, there are some troubling vetoes, including: $4.9 million in targeted education investments – something the Governor claims to support.

$6.4 million in childcare funding for working families

$11.5 million in Medicaid funding

$49.6 million to forward fund the Alaska Marine Highway

$4 million for the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center and an additional $5.3 million for the Alaska Vocational Technical Center in Seward. If we are to build this pipeline, we need workers and need to support workforce development programs to support our workforce.

Special session funding for the Legislature. While we can all agree that special sessions are not ideal, it is odd for the governor to veto special session funding when we are in a special session he called for his priority bill.

You can read the final budget documents on the Office of Management and Budget website here. Next year's budget will be released on December 15, nine days after our next Governor is sworn in. If you have any questions about the enacted budget, please feel free to reach out to my office.