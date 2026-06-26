June 25, 2026

CountyBoardPress@danecounty.gov, (608) 228-9053

County Board

Dane County Board Recognizes Pride Month

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Dane County Board of Supervisors officially recognized June 2026 as Pride Month. The board passed 2026 RES-061 to mark this observance and celebrate the diversity, impact, and resilience of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and two-spirit (LGBTQIA2S+) community.

The resolution acknowledges that LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, particularly transgender and gender-diverse people, continue to face discrimination, violence, and barriers to medically necessary health care, including restrictions on access to gender-affirming care.

“With the escalating attacks on our community across the country, especially against trans, nonbinary, intersex, and gender-diverse people, it's more important than ever to stand up and speak out in defense of our privacy, civil liberties, and right to life,” said Supervisor Aria Trucios (they/them; District 9), who co-read the resolution.

The board also recognized Dane County's long and proud history of electing LGBTQIA2S+ leaders to all levels of government, including former County Board Chair Dick Wagner, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States; U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay U.S. senator; and U.S. Representative Mark Pocan. Baldwin and Pocan both served on the Dane County Board.

“For more than 30 years, Dane County has been a place where LGBTQIA+ residents can lead, serve, and be embraced by their community. We are proud to have helped launch the careers of trailblazers like Dick Wagner, Mark Pocan, and Tammy Baldwin,” said Supervisor Chuck Erickson (District 13), who co-read the resolution. “While these are difficult times for many in our community, I draw strength and optimism from that history. It reminds us of who we are and who we will continue to be: an inclusive, accepting community that stands with all its residents.”

The resolution also recognizes the work of the Center for Patient Partnerships (CPP) at UW-Madison, a medical-legal partnership that advances health care access through advocacy, education, research, and systems change, and whose work has assisted many LGBTQIA2S+ individuals in navigating health care systems and securing access to medically necessary care.

“We are deeply honored to receive recognition from the Dane County Board for our work supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community," said Levi Katz, LGBTQ+ health justice coordinator at CCP. “At the CCP, our mission is to ensure healthcare works for everyone. This recognition highlights our team’s dedication to helping individuals navigate the complexities of gender-affirming care and fostering collaboration through a statewide LGBTQIA2S+ Health Equity Coalition.”

The Dane County Board of Supervisors reaffirms its commitment to ensuring all LGBTQIA2S+ residents have equal access to housing, employment, education, health care, and other essential services, to protecting LGBTQIA2S+ residents from harassment, discrimination, and violence, and to promoting visibility and acceptance throughout the community.

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About the Dane County Board of Supervisors: The Dane County Board of Supervisors is the legislative and policymaking body of Dane County government. Composed of 37 supervisors elected to represent each county district, the county board’s mission is to effectively represent the people of Dane County, providing services that secure the blessings of freedom, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and perfect the forms of government. Learn more about the county board at https://board.danecounty.gov/.