June 25, 2026

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County Board

Dane County Board Recognizes Juneteenth

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — On Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Dane County Board of Supervisors officially recognized June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth in Dane County. The board passed 2026 RES-062 to commemorate the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The resolution recognizes Juneteenth as a defining moment in American history, symbolizing both the end of slavery and the unfulfilled promise of liberation, as Black Americans have continued to face barriers to education, economic opportunity, and health care, as well as disproportionate and harmful interactions with the criminal justice system.

“We honor the resilience, culture, and contributions of Black residents who have shaped Dane County, while acknowledging that the freedom promised generations ago remains unfinished work,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “Whether it's defending election integrity, ensuring our own public sector workforce can raise their voices, or we’re reshaping a justice system that’s more restorative, we are committed to making our institutions reflect the freedom this day represents.”

The resolution honors the origins of Dane County's Juneteenth celebration, co-founded by Annie Weatherby-Flowers and Mona Adams, who sought to create a space for Black and African American communities to reflect, celebrate, and experience joy through music, storytelling, art, and cultural education. 2026 marked Dane County's 37th annual Juneteenth celebration, themed "Black Resilience: Celebrating Our History and Presence," organized by the Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination

“Juneteenth is both a celebration and a call to action. We honor the resilience and joy of Black communities while recognizing that the freedom promised generations ago is still not fully realized," said Supervisor Gussie Lewis (District 22), who read the resolution. "Here in Dane County, we have a responsibility to keep doing the work of building a more just and equitable community for everyone.”

The resolution also recognizes the many Black leaders serving in key government positions throughout Dane County, including Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Judge Everett Mitchell, Judge Nia Trammell, Judge Mario White, State Representative Shelia Stubbs, and seven current members of the Dane County Board.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors reaffirms its commitment to continue working for systemic change so that Black and African American members of the community can fully realize the freedom and equality first promised by the Emancipation Proclamation.

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About the Dane County Board of Supervisors: The Dane County Board of Supervisors is the legislative and policymaking body of Dane County government. Composed of 37 supervisors elected to represent each county district, the county board’s mission is to effectively represent the people of Dane County, providing services that secure the blessings of freedom, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare, and perfect the forms of government. Learn more about the county board at https://board.danecounty.gov/.