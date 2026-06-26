Highway W Project Update June 24th, 2026
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Kenosha County Division of Highways, is resurfacing Highway W (Fox River Road) in the Town of Randall, Village of Salem Lakes, and Village of Twin Lakes.
Previous Work (June 17th – June 24th)
Upcoming Work (June 24th – July 1st)
For more information, view the Highway W Project page.
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