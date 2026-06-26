Theme Basket Donation

Help make a difference for residents at the St. Croix County Health & Rehab Center by donating a themed basket or individual items for our upcoming Theme Basket Auction. Funds raised through the auction directly support resident programs, activities, and experiences that enhance quality of life and well-being.

How You Can Help

Donate a Themed Basket or Individual Items

We welcome complete themed baskets or individual items that can be combined into a basket. Popular theme ideas include:

Movie Night

Coffee Lover's

Sweet Treats

Gardening

Arts & Crafts

Pet Lovers

Games & Puzzles

Kitchen Favorites

Sports Fan Favorites

Self-Care & Relaxation

Gift Card Assortments

Donation Deadline: August 13, 2026

Donation Drop-Off Location: St. Croix County Health & Rehab Center

Upcoming Auction

All donated baskets will be featured in a two-week basket bidding auction, with proceeds benefiting Health & Rehab Center residents. Auction dates and additional details will be announced at a later time.

Questions?

Please contact the Activities Department:

Every donation helps bring joy, connection, and memorable experiences to the residents we serve. Your donation makes a difference!