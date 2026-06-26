Theme Basket Donation
Help make a difference for residents at the St. Croix County Health & Rehab Center by donating a themed basket or individual items for our upcoming Theme Basket Auction. Funds raised through the auction directly support resident programs, activities, and experiences that enhance quality of life and well-being.
How You Can Help
Donate a Themed Basket or Individual Items
We welcome complete themed baskets or individual items that can be combined into a basket. Popular theme ideas include:
- Movie Night
- Coffee Lover's
- Sweet Treats
- Gardening
- Arts & Crafts
- Pet Lovers
- Games & Puzzles
- Kitchen Favorites
- Sports Fan Favorites
- Self-Care & Relaxation
- Gift Card Assortments
Donation Deadline: August 13, 2026
Donation Drop-Off Location: St. Croix County Health & Rehab Center
Upcoming Auction
All donated baskets will be featured in a two-week basket bidding auction, with proceeds benefiting Health & Rehab Center residents. Auction dates and additional details will be announced at a later time.
Questions?
Please contact the Activities Department:
Every donation helps bring joy, connection, and memorable experiences to the residents we serve. Your donation makes a difference!
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