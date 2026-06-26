TRPA Approves Tahoe Keys Marina Redevelopment, Addresses Microplastics

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LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board yesterday approved an environmental redevelopment project at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., the agency announced today.

Photosimulations show future phases of the Tahoe Keys Marina environmental redevelopment project. Images courtesy: Suntex Marinas

The permit approval and amendments to building height in the project area will allow the marina owners to remove blighted buildings, improve scenic quality, and upgrade water quality, aquatic invasive species prevention, and recreation infrastructure.

An earlier TRPA enforcement action also required the marina to replace its deteriorated floating docks, many of which were leaking polystyrene, a source of microplastic pollution, into the marina. The new, more durable docks and boat slips have a new fire suppression system, utility upgrades to accommodate electric boat charging, and improved lighting which meets TRPA dark sky standards.

The Board also approved changes to TRPA’s review process for monopine telecommunication towers, which are designed to simulate mature pine trees. The updated permit review process will protect views while helping reduce microplastic pollution in the Tahoe Basin.

Monopine poles reduce impacts to scenic quality but can degrade over time and shed plastic pine needles. The Board supported staff’s recommendation to apply alternative design standards to telecommunication tower permit applications that will address material degradation.

In response to recent studies on microplastics in Lake Tahoe and growing concern globally about plastic pollution, TRPA has undertaken a science-based process to evaluate regional policies and permit requirements to reduce the risk of microplastics entering Lake Tahoe’s environment.

Monopine telecommunication towers are effective at reducing scenic impacts, but degradation from the elements can cause them to shed microplastics, which TRPA is working to reduce in the Tahoe Basin. Photo by: Previsualists Inc.

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The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency leads the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment. For additional information, contact Jeff Cowen, Public Information Officer, at (775) 589-5278 or [email protected].