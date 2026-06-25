Tommorrow Is The Deadline to Appeal Your Property Value or Classification

The Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite and Staff want to remind property owners of tomorrow’s deadline, 4:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2026, to schedule a Formal Appeal of your property value or classification to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization or its Hearing Officers.

“My incredible staff and I encourage you to appeal if you disagree with the classification or the Mass Appraisal value provided based on the market, “says Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite. She goes on to say, “Scheduling a Formal Appeals Hearing to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization or its Hearing Officers is your right. Unless you appeal in a timely fashion, the last written notice of value or classification provided to you may become your final assessment, and this assessment will be effective as of January 1, 2026.”

A property owner may appeal their value or classification every year. To schedule your Formal Appeals Hearing to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization or its Hearing Officer, please call the Assessor of Property’s Call Center at 615-862-6059. A Deputy Assessor will assist you with scheduling your Appeals Hearing as well as answer any questions you may have.

Assessor Wilhoite also wants to remind property owners that they cannot appeal their tax payments or the increased tax rates of the Urban Services District and the General Services District. The increased tax rates are set by the Mayor and the Metro Council and tell a property owner how much they will pay in taxes. Decisions made by the Independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization will only affect the 2026 Assessment year.

To learn more about the Formal Hearing Appeals process of the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization, what to expect, and what you may want to bring to your scheduled appointment, please visit our website at www.padctn.org. Select “Appeal”. Then Select “Formal Appeals to the Independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization”. You will also find additional resourceful information on our website of https://www.padctn.org.

The Office of the Assessor of Property Mission Statement

To accurately identify, list, appraise, and classify all taxable properties to achieve fair and equitable values for the preparation and completion of the annual assessment roll in a timely manner, while educating property owners of the appraisal process and their options to appeal, as well as learn of available assistance programs.

The independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE)

The independent MBOE is the first level of administrative appeal for complaints regarding property assessment, classification, and valuation for tax purposes. It operates independently from the Office of the Assessor of Property. Decisions made by the MBOE can be appealed to the State Board of Equalization. Members of the independent MBOE are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the Metropolitan Council. The independent MBOE may also use Hearing Officers to conduct Appeals Hearings and make recommendations.

