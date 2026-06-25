Kicking off the historic Independence Day weekend’s festivities for the nation’s Semiquincentennial, “A Capitol Fourth: 250th weekend celebration” will be broadcast live and streamed nationwide from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET.

Joining the birthday bash is multi-platinum hitmaker and country music icon Trace Adkins. Celebrating 30 years in music this year, Adkins will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song “American Made,” an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans. The segment honors 250 years of the courage and sacrifice of our military men and women and their families.

This beloved 46-year holiday tradition is America’s annual birthday party at the U.S Capitol, with all-star musical and patriotic performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

To celebrate the nation’s 250 birthday, the concert finale will feature a spectacular live fireworks show over George Washington’s Mount Vernon. The fireworks will be the biggest display ever at the iconic home of America’s first president.

A Capitol Fourth: 250th weekend celebration premieres live Friday, July 3, 2026, from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. E.T. on public television stations nationwide (check local listings), and is seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be live-streamed on www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and YouTube, and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 3 – 17, 2026.