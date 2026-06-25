State Sen. Randy Maxwell to serve on study committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.

Maxwell's assignments include:

"Interim study committees give us a great opportunity to explore topics in more detail without the time constraints of session," Maxwell said. "This year, the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor will be looking at the pros and cons of increasing worker's compensation benefits and the decreasing rate of worker's compensation claims. I look forward to meeting with my fellow legislators and learning more about these topics."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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State Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford) represents Senate District 43,

which includes Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties,

and portions of Jennings County.

Click here for a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498



