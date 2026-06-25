Traffic Grants Provide Extra Enforcement Throughout the Summer

June 25, 2026

Elise Schaffer, PIO, (608) 284-6142

Sheriff's Office

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), in partnership with the City of Madison Police (MPD), is continuing to deploy additional traffic enforcement thanks to grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Three separate grants are primarily focused on speed, seatbelts, and OWI enforcement; however, all traffic laws will be enforced.

The Sheriff’s Office has so far conducted 10 deployments in June, with one more scheduled for Friday, June 26. Another 11 deployments are scheduled in July.

June’s OWI deployments resulted in 118 citations issued by DCSO and MPD, 3 OWI arrests, and 30 warnings. The deployments also resulted in one Felony arrest, 1 warrant arrest, and 2 misdemeanor arrests.

Three seatbelt grant deployments resulted in 204 citations. On Monday of this week, a 63-year-old Madison man was arrested for his 6th OWI during the overtime enforcement.

Finally, speed grant deployments in June have resulted in 203 citations, 22 warnings, and a Felony OWI (4th) offense.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that impaired driving is 100% preventable. If your plans include alcohol or other impairing substances, arrange a sober ride.

“The decision to drive impaired puts lives at risk and can lead to devastating consequences,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “Together, we can keep our roads safe by making responsible choices and never getting behind the wheel while impaired.”