June 25, 2026 - Hiring Part-Time Program Assistant
We're Hiring! Join the Kewaunee County Public Health Department as a Program Assistant!
If you're organized, compassionate, and passionate about supporting a healthier community, we'd love to hear from you. This part-time position plays a key role in serving residents through appointment scheduling, immunization clinics, program support, billing, and more.
- Flexible benefits package
- Paid holidays, vacation, and sick leave (prorated)
- Dental, vision, life insurance, and voluntary benefit options
- Opportunity to make a positive impact in Kewaunee County
Preferred qualifications include an Associate Degree in Administrative Professional or Medical Assistant and 2–4 years of related experience.
Position open until filled. Apply today and help us build a healthier community through prevention, education, and strong partnerships!
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