Governor Abbott Submits Request For Reimbursement Of State Border Security Costs

TEXAS, June 24 - June 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has submitted the comprehensive documentation required to seek reimbursement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for costs incurred by the State of Texas to secure the border.

“In March 2021, I launched Operation Lone Star to fill in the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border,” said Governor Abbott. “For four years under Biden, Texas spent more than $10 billion of taxpayer money to secure the border. I have formally submitted Texas' application to the Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of costs Texas had to incur because President Biden refused to do his job.”

Since launching Operation Lone Star, Texas has deployed National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers, built border barriers, and utilized technology to stop illegal crossings, catch criminals, and interdict deadly drugs. Texas stepped up after the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies created a crisis at the southern border.

The federal government has set aside funding to reimburse states for these costs through the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB). OBBB funds are being administered by DHS and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Those agencies opened the window for application earlier this month. Texas bore the largest share of border security expenses, more than $10 billion, and this submission to DHS puts the state in a position to recover taxpayer funds and return them back to hardworking Texans. Texas will apply for reimbursement from the DOJ in the near future.

Governor Abbott will work with the Texas congressional delegation, President Trump, and federal agencies to fully reimburse Texas as quickly as possible.