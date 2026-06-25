Capitol and Community Updates – June 25
Congratulations to our May Teacher of the Month, Kailey Farrand! Kailey is a second grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Charlotte.
To quote her nominator, “She is kind, respectful, and teaches the whole child, not just academics. She creates a safe space for her students.”
Thank you, Kailey, for all that you do to support your students, and congratulations again on this recognition!
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