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Capitol and Community Updates – June 25

Congratulations to our May Teacher of the Month, Kailey Farrand! Kailey is a second grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Charlotte.

To quote her nominator, “She is kind, respectful, and teaches the whole child, not just academics. She creates a safe space for her students.”

Thank you, Kailey, for all that you do to support your students, and congratulations again on this recognition!

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Capitol and Community Updates – June 25

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