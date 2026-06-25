PacketViper's Platform Delivers the Secure Control Layer for Enterprise AI

AI adoption is outpacing security review. The result is shadow AI, uncontrolled data movement, and new attack surfaces. PacketViper was built for this challenge.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today announced it is positioning its platform as the secure control layer enterprises need to adopt AI tools and agents without losing control of their environment.AI tools are moving into every department at enterprise speed. Most security teams still rely on detection and response models that were never designed for this pace or this surface. The gap between adoption and enforceable control continues to widen.PacketViper already operates inline at the edge. It makes policy decisions before execution occurs. That same architecture applies directly to AI agents, models, and the data they access. The platform enforces real business control over what tools can run, what data they can reach, what actions they can take, and how they behave when conditions change.This is enforcement at the point of use, not another monitoring layer.The platform brings preemptive defense, automated moving target defense , deceptive response, live asset control, and business-context policy enforcement to the AI control problem. The same stack that protects complex IT and OT environments now serves as the control plane for safe AI adoption. One policy model. Consistent enforcement across the environment.PacketViper is already deployed in production environments where traditional detection approaches proved insufficient. The company reports a 93 percent conversion rate from proof of concept to production deployment.About PacketViperPacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments. The platform combines moving target defense, deceptive responders, and business-level policy enforcement to stop threats before they execute. For more information, visit packetviper.com.

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