\_\_Kearsarge, 26 MEU Complete Type Commander’s Amphibious Assault Training (TCAT) \_\_

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann

\_\_ATLANTIC OCEAN- \_\_Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) participated in Type Commander’s Amphibious Assault Training (TCAT) with USS Arlington (LPD 24) and embarked Marines assigned to 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion (AABN), June 8-21.

The two-week exercise enhanced mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy through combined drills and events including air, sea and land-based operations.

TCAT included the launch and recovery of landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) as well as amphibious combat vehicles (ACVs) from the well deck – a historic first for Kearsarge.

“TCAT gave deck department the opportunity to be the first of an LHD on the East coast to work with ACV’s and to continue to build proficiency in amphibious operations as a whole,” said Chief Warrant Officer Brian Potter, ship’s bos’n. “Having the opportunity to finally work with the Marines helped us work through our doctrine and procedures. This integration helps us continue to refine our craft to ensure that when we are asked to execute any mission, we can continue to do so flawlessly.”

Aircraft from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 executed day-and-night deck qualifications. Kearsarge recently underwent dry dock maintenance upgrades that included upgrades enabling the launch and recovery of F-35B Lightning II aircraft – the first east coast-based LHD to do so.

“Training with our counterparts of the 26 MEU allows Sailors and Marines to integrate their operations, communications, planning processes, and mission procedures, so that we can function as a single ARG [amphibious ready group] MEU team,” said Cmdr. Brian Guest, ship’s air boss. “This interoperability is critical to our ability to deploy together in support of a wide variety of missions ranging from humanitarian assistance to amphibious assault.”

Guest explained how important exercises like TCAT are to the development and strengthening the skills necessary to support the ARG/MEU during future deployments.

“This was air department’s first opportunity to conduct high OPTEMPO [operational tempo] operations with Marine aircraft and embarked personnel,” said Guest. “Working directly with Marine aviation assets and supporting large-scale air operations gave Air department vital hands-on-experience in conducting the type of operations we can expect to see during deployment.”

Kearsarge expects to deploy with the 26th MEU in 2027, and Capt. Rosie Goscinski, Kearsarge commanding officer, was impressed by the level of cohesion displayed by Kearsarge and the MEU, despite it being the first time operating together as one unit.

"The seamless integration of the Blue-Green team onboard Kearsarge is what made TCAT a resounding success,” said Goscinski. “Whether we're operating from the flight deck, the well deck, or the beach, there is nothing this ARG/MEU can't accomplish together. I am humbled and honored to lead Kearsarge as we grow together as one unit, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for this warship and our Marine brothers and sisters."

Kearsarge’s mission is to transport, support and deploy U.S. Marine Corps forces: enabling sea, land and air operational capability. An ARG’s unique abilities give geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, agile force for aggregated or disaggregated operations across the globe.

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