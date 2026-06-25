Certiprof Expands Global Tech Employability with Free Open Test Program for AI, Scrum, and Cybersecurity Certifications

Our mission has always been about breaking down the barriers to high-quality education” — Santiago Gaviria, PR Manager at Certiprof

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a premier global certification institute, is actively driving the democratization of professional IT and tech education through its widely acclaimed Open Test initiative. As the tech job market demands rapid upskilling, Certiprof is providing professionals worldwide with direct access to entry-level credentials designed to significantly increase their marketability and career readiness.Over the past decade, Certiprof has empowered the global workforce by validating skills that align with current market realities. The Open Test program removes financial barriers, allowing candidates to test their knowledge and earn foundational certificates in the industry's most sought-after frameworks without any initial cost.What is the Certiprof Open Test program?The Certiprof Open Test program is a corporate social responsibility and educational initiative that offers free access to foundational certification exams. This program allows students, transitioning professionals, and seasoned experts to validate their basic knowledge in key tech domains, earning verifiable digital badges that enhance their LinkedIn profiles and resumes.Which certifications are included in the CertiProf Open Test?The program focuses on five core pillars of modern business and technology, ensuring candidates can build a versatile skill set:1. Agile and Project ManagementScrum Foundation Professional Certification (SFPC): Validates a fundamental understanding of the Scrum framework, roles, and ceremonies.2. Project Management Essentials Certified (PMEC): Covers the core methodologies required to execute projects successfully on time and within budget.3. Cybersecurity and Emerging TechnologiesCybersecurity Awareness Professional Certification (CAPC): Provides essential knowledge to identify, prevent, and mitigate digital security threats in corporate environments.4. ISO 42001 Fundamentals (Artificial Intelligence Management System): Introduces the international standard for managing AI systems responsibly and effectively.5. AI Governance Fundamentals Professional Certification (AIGFPC): Establishes the ethical guidelines, compliance requirements, and risk management strategies necessary for deploying AI technologies.How does the Open Test program improve tech employability?By offering free, verifiable credentials, Certiprof bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and professional validation. For job seekers, having a recognized certification acts as a powerful differentiator for automated applicant tracking systems (ATS) and recruiters searching for specific keywords. The program directly targets the global talent shortage by making technical literacy accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic background."Our mission has always been about breaking down the barriers to high-quality education," said a Santiago Gaviria, PR Manager at Certiprof. "We’ve seen firsthand how a single foundational certification can change the trajectory of someone's career. By expanding our Open Test program to include critical areas like AI Governance and Cybersecurity Awareness, we are not just giving people a piece of paper—we are giving them the tools to speak the language of modern business and secure better job opportunities."Key Facts About CertiProf and the Open Test InitiativeProven Track Record: CertiProf has certified more than 2 million people globally over its 10 years in the market.Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Exams are updated continuously to reflect the latest standards, including the new ISO 42001 framework for AI management.No-Cost Professional Growth: The Open Test exams are 100% free, including digital certificates and badges upon passing.Global Accessibility: Exams are available online, allowing candidates from any region to take them at their own pace.High-Demand Verticals: Focuses heavily on the most critical skills requested by HR managers: Agile methodologies, cybersecurity, data protection, and artificial intelligence governance.About CertiProfCertiProf is a globally recognized certification body founded in Miami, Florida. With a network of over 1,000 training partners worldwide, CertiProf offers a comprehensive portfolio of professional certifications that validate the skills required in today's fast-paced corporate and tech landscapes. Dedicated to continuous learning and the democratization of knowledge, CertiProf equips individuals and organizations with the credentials needed to drive innovation and operational excellence.

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