Whitley County legislators highlight new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Reps. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) are highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve public safety, strengthen protections for Hoosier children and increase childcare access.

Local lawmakers highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

Abbott said a new law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

"Protecting Hoosiers and upholding the law go hand-in-hand," Abbott said. "This legislation aligns state policy with federal immigration enforcement efforts while strengthening overall public safety."

House Enrolled Act 1210: Providing Tax Relief for Veterans, Improving Local Government Finance

This new law makes several updates to improve local government financing and provide tax relief. It provides more robust property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, specifically those who have sustained total disabilities in service to the nation. It increases the property tax deduction for a veteran who is totally disabled to 100% of the assessed value of their home.

"Honoring our veterans means backing our gratitude with meaningful action," Judy said. "House Enrolled Act 1210 strengthens tax relief for service-connected disabled veterans and helps to ease the financial burdens for those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

House Enrolled Act 1303: Increasing Penalties for Child Predators

This new law creates a dedicated section in Indiana Code for child sexual abuse material offenses and adds a new crime for distribution of these materials, establishing harsher penalties for offenders.

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access

A new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. Under this law, the credit can be used to help pay for related costs such as operating a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.