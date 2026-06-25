WSDA now accepting concept proposals for the Food Assistance Resiliency Grants Program

Proposals will be accepted through April 30, 2024

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) Food Assistance program is now accepting applications for the fourth round of Resiliency Grants.

To help address critical needs of hunger relief organizations across Washington, WSDA is offering the Resiliency Grants Program with at least $5.3 million in pass through state funding to eligible hunger relief organizations, including those not currently participating in Food Assistance (FA) core programs.

The application is divided into two parts: a concept proposal and a full application, by invitation. The concept proposals for the Food Assistance Resiliency Grants Program 2024-2025 are now open through April 30, 2024.

The Resiliency Grants Program contributes to WSDA’s ongoing Focus on Food Initiative, which aims to ensure access to a safe and nutritious supply of food to support a healthy and thriving Washington population. The Resiliency Grants and Initiatives Committee, a diverse advisory group, helps inform the design of this program.

For more information on grant eligibility requirements, program overview, and the application link, visit the WSDA Food Assistance website.

For additional questions, applicants are encouraged to email foodassistancegrants@agr.wa.gov

