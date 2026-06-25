WSDA confirms first bird flu case of 2025

OLYMPIA – Washington state’s first 2025 detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), often referred to as bird flu, in a commercial flock has been confirmed. A large commercial flock in Franklin County reported the suspected virus to Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) officials over the past week.

The highly contagious virus spreads rapidly in poultry environments, causing severe illness or death among infected birds.

The large operation reported high numbers of sudden death in their chickens at one of their farms on Jan. 22. Other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness, prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.

The Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL) received samples the same day and reported “non-negative” results. State officials label “non-negative” results as “presumptive positive” until confirmatory results are in. The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) late Friday, January 24.

State officials quarantined the affected premises to prevent the spread of disease. Rapid, humane euthanasia of all birds on the premises is critical to contain the outbreak. Poultry products from the flock will not enter the food supply system.

With 54 flocks (51 domestic and three commercial) infected since 2022, WSDA Avian Health Program Lead and Commercial Flock Liaison, Dr. Dana Dobbs urges bird owners, commercial and domestic, to continue their dedication to enhanced biosecurity efforts. This includes bringing free ranging birds under cover if at all possible and limiting any exposure to wild waterfowl or places they congregate.

After a commercial detection

State and federal animal health officials monitor flocks within a 10-kilometer radius around the infected site for HPAI symptoms. Commercial flocks in that zone are required to monitor flock health very closely, with regular surveillance testing. They must also request permits from WSDA to move safe products out of or into the zone. Domestic flock owners in a control area are encouraged to self-report any illness or death in their birds to WSDA using the online surveillance self-reporting tool.

What about human health?

WSDA is working with the Washington State Department of Health and local health jurisdictions to identify people exposed to infected animals to provide prevention recommendations, conduct symptom monitoring, and provide testing and treatment when indicated. The first human cases of H5 avian influenza were reported in Washington state in October 2024. To date, there is no evidence of person-to-person transmission of avian influenza.

What can the public do?

If a flock experiences sudden death or illness in multiple birds, use the online reporting tool or call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056. Birds that have already died should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange for sampling.

Sick or dead wild birds, or other wild animals, should not be touched or moved and can be reported using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

