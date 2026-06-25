WSDA confirms HPAI in Grant County

OLYMPIA – October 10, 2025 – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirms Grant County’s first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, among sick birds in a large commercial poultry facility.

The initial report of sick birds came in to state veterinarians on October 7, 2025. Test results confirmed the cases.

WSDA veterinarians are urging bird owners across Washington to take precautions to protect their flocks.

“This first detection of the season is a sobering reminder that highly pathogenic avian influenza remains a threat to all domestic poultry — large or small — statewide,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian. "Keeping birds away from wild waterfowl, limiting access to your flock and keeping species separate are some of the best ways to reduce the risk of this devastating disease.”

Flock owners within 6 miles (10 kilometers) of a detection are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report the health of their flock. WSDA recommends using the online surveillance self-reporting tool and interactive map to determine if you are in a surveillance zone.

Self-reporting allows WSDA veterinarians to quickly reach out to stakeholders, share critical biosecurity tips and help protect more poultry owners statewide with accurate information.

Veterinarians note the biggest risk continues to be contact with wild waterfowl

Backyard flocks account for approximately 95% of all domestic animal detections in Washington State. While this detection involves a large commercial poultry facility, the majority of past detections have been in backyard flocks. WSDA urges all poultry owners to practice strong biosecurity measures. Veterinarians note the biggest risk continues to be contact with wild waterfowl or shared environments.

Protecting your birds

Enhanced biosecurity practices are key to protecting flocks:

Keep birds housed in their coop, or in covered runs

Prevent access to water sources, ponds or lakes

Keep domestic species separate (ie. domestic waterfowl and poultry)

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up spilled feed promptly

Limit visitors to your coop

Avoid sharing equipment with other flock owners

Employ wild bird and wildlife mitigation strategies

Keep wild waterfowl away from livestock and feed

Keep livestock separate from domestic poultry and waterfowl

Employ enhanced biosecurity plans

Report unusual clinical signs or drops in milk production to your veterinarian

Keep cats indoors and do not feed raw milk or petfood

Resources to help protect your birds include:

Washington has not had any detections of HPAI in livestock or dairies. However, producers should continue to practice enhanced biosecurity to reduce the risk of a spillover event.



WSDA strongly encourages dairy farms and processors to:

Review and follow biosecurity protocols, including resources such as the Secure Milk Supply Program and the FARM/NMPF Everyday Biosecurity manual.

Watch for unusual clinical signs, including sudden drop in feed intake or milk production, changes in manure, or other unexpected herd health concerns.

Contact your herd veterinarian immediately if you observe anything out of the ordinary.

If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call the WSDA Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056, or use the online reporting tool.

If birds have died, double-bag the carcasses and keep them in a cooler with ice until WSDA can arrange for sampling. Do not allow scavenger birds to access carcasses, as this can spread the virus.

Do not touch or move dead wild birds — report them using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.

Humans can become infected with avian influenza through close or prolonged contact with sick or dead birds. Practicing good biosecurity — like wearing recommended personal protective equipment (PPE), washing hands and keeping flocks separated from wild birds—helps protect both people and poultry. People who had contact with infected birds or other animals will be contacted by public health to discuss exposure risk and symptom monitoring to ensure prompt testing and treatment of any suspected human cases. For more information about human health risks and preventing illness, visit the Washington Department of Health.

WSDA will send a news release on each NEW county with a detection. Subsequent detections in a county that were already announced will be updated on our website’s 2022-25 HPAI Detections chart.

Media Contact:

pio@agr.wa.gov



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