WSDA now accepting Local Food System Infrastructure Grant applications

OLYMPIA – Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is offering Local Food System Infrastructure grants to support local food supply chains and market access for farms, ranches, food processors and food distributors. The grants are designed to expand and strengthen collaboration across linkages in Washington’s regional food supply chain.

Applications are now open for the WSDA Local Food System Infrastructure grants. There are two grant categories with different funding amounts and timelines. Learn more about the grant categories, the grant guidelines and applicant support on the grant website.

The Washington State Legislature approved ongoing state funding to provide local food system infrastructure and market access grants and technical assistance.

“These grant investments bridge persistent infrastructure gaps that limit market access for local producers,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison. “We want to ensure that farm and food business entrepreneurs remain engines for innovation, growth and sustainability in Washington’s vibrant local food economy.”

The grant is available to farmers, ranchers, food businesses and nonprofit/tribal/government organizations that aggregate, process, manufacture, transport, store or sell foods for local markets that have been grown, caught or raised in Washington state.

Grant amounts range from $15,000 to $750,000. Grant awards will be based on the proposed project’s alignment with the purpose of the grant and achievability within the grant period. Grant funds may be used for equipment and facilities that support post-harvest handling, distribution, aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing and sale of Washington grown, caught and raised foods.

For complete details on the grant guidelines and to apply, visit agr.wa.gov/grants or email localfoodinfrastructure@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious food is effectively produced and distributed throughout Washington.

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