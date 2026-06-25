WSDA now accepting Specialty Crop Block Grant proposals for 2026

Concept proposals due October 15, 2025

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) will start accepting proposals for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s 2026 funding year beginning August 22, 2025.

Applicants should visit WSDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant web page for more information. Concept proposals must be submitted electronically by noon PST on October 15, 2025.

WSDA will conduct a two-phase competitive solicitation process to award funds to projects that enhance the competitiveness and increase the demand of Washington’s specialty crops.

Grant awards will range from $25,000 to $250,000 per project and projects may last for up to three years. Non-profit and for-profit organizations; local, state, federal, and tribal government entities; and public and private colleges and universities are eligible to apply. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture). Also eligible are specialty crop plants that are cultivated for food, medicinal purposes or beautification. Processed specialty crops must consist of more than 50 percent of the specialty crop by weight to be eligible.

Projects cannot benefit a single commercial product or provide a profit to a single farm, institution or individual. Recipients cannot use grant funds to compete with private companies.

All prospective applicants should read the 2026 Request for Proposals for eligibility and application requirements before beginning the application process.

It is highly encouraged that applicants submit their proposals a few days prior to the deadline in case any technical issues or any other problems occur.

For any questions regarding Washington State’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s requirements or eligibility, please email the Specialty Crop Block Grant team or call 360-485-1255.

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