A' Interface and UX Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards

A' Interface and UX Design Awards 2026 opens for early entries from UI/UX designers, digital creators and software innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards. The A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards are open for entries by Interface Designers, Interaction Designers, User Experience Designers, Digital Product Designers, Mobile App Designers, Web Designers, Graphic Designers, Game Designers, Software Developers, Digital Artists, Information Architects, Brand Strategists, Creative Agencies, Advertising Companies, Multimedia Artists, UI/UX Designers, App Developers, Human-Computer Interaction Specialists, User Research Analysts, Data Visualization Experts, Interface Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is available free of charge, Interface Designers, Interaction Designers, User Experience Designers, Digital Product Designers, Mobile App Designers, Web Designers, Graphic Designers, Game Designers, Software Developers, Digital Artists, Information Architects, Brand Strategists, Creative Agencies, Advertising Companies, Multimedia Artists, UI/UX Designers, App Developers, Human-Computer Interaction Specialists, User Research Analysts, Data Visualization Experts, Interface Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Interface Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Interface Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in interface, interaction and user experience design, the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through accessible, intuitive and human-centered digital experiences. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an influential international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By highlighting projects that improve usability, engagement, accessibility and digital interaction, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers and technology innovators to create meaningful solutions that generate positive social and technological impact.Interface Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards will be granted the prestigious A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Interface Awards.The following are some representative projects that could be submitted to A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards : Websites, Mobile Applications, Software Interfaces, Game Interfaces, Wearable Interfaces, Virtual Reality Interfaces, Augmented Reality Interfaces, Interactive Dashboard Designs and More. Interface Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/10 Prize for Good Interface DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Interface Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Interface Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards.Interface Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, UX professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=10 to see past winners of the A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/10 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize exceptional achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. Through its internationally recognized platform, the competition showcases outstanding projects that demonstrate the value of good design while helping increase public awareness and appreciation of design excellence worldwide. By encouraging designers, companies and organizations to create innovative and user-focused solutions, the A' Design Awards aim to foster progress and contribute positively to society through thoughtful design and technological advancement.To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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