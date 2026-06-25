iCAUR Introduces Ultra EV Technology for Urban Outdoor Mobility

WUHU, CHINA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2026, global electric vehicle sales reached 20 million in 2025, taking up 25% of all new car sales. The figure is expected to rise to 23 million in 2026, with a 28% market share. As electric vehicles become more popular in Europe, users are seeking higher efficiency, better ride comfort and more stable all-scenario performance. Traditional pure-electric and fuel vehicles both have clear flaws. Pure EVs are quiet and comfortable but lack sufficient range and outdoor adaptability. Fuel vehicles offer stable long-distance travel but produce obvious noise and vibration, failing to deliver premium driving experience. To fix these common industry pain points, iCAUR introduces the V27, its flagship model for the EU market. Featuring the innovative Ultra EV powertrain, it acts as a true game-changer for European new energy mobility. It perfectly combines pure electric luxury comfort and fuel-powered range freedom, ending the traditional compromise and bringing a zero-compromise NEV solution for European urban and outdoor lifestyles.

The iCAUR V27 is equipped with a dedicated 1.5T range extender and the Ultra EV system, achieving a leading thermal efficiency of 44.5%. It generates around 3.71 kWh of electricity per litre of fuel. Unlike traditional fuel engines that lose efficiency on complex roads, Ultra EV keeps the engine working steadily in the high-efficiency range. With intelligent fuel-to-electric conversion, full-time electric drive and kinetic energy recovery, it greatly improves energy efficiency and reduces daily vehicle costs. Since the vehicle is fully electrically driven, it delivers outstanding NVH performance and ultra-smooth driving. It completely removes the noise and vibration of traditional fuel cars, providing consistent premium electric-level comfort in all driving scenarios.

The biggest advantage of Ultra EV is excellent all-scenario adaptability, solving the core conflict between urban comfort and outdoor reliability. Its 150+ km pure-electric range fully covers daily commutes, shopping and family trips, enabling zero-emission, quiet and comfortable urban travel. For intercity driving, camping, mountain exploration and other mainstream European outdoor activities, the vehicle delivers a combined range of over 1,000 km, completely eliminating range anxiety. Adapted to Europe’s low-temperature climate, complex rural roads and uneven charging infrastructure, the dual-energy system supports both charging and refuelling. It realizes all-weather, worry-free travel and fully matches European diverse outdoor lifestyles. Compared with traditional boxy off-road vehicles, the iCAUR V27 greatly improves cabin comfort and practicality. Most traditional off-road SUVs have cramped interiors, short seat cushions and upright backrests, causing obvious fatigue during long rides and only suitable for single-person driving. In contrast, the V27 offers generous headroom and legroom for all passengers. Adopting ergonomic seat design and scientific backrest angles, it effectively improves long-distance comfort, turning solo outdoor adventure into relaxing full-family travel.

The V27 possesses powerful outdoor capability and rich expansion potential. It comes with 39 standard mounting ports for flexible equipment installation and personalized modification. Supported by 8+X custom driving modes, its standard four-wheel-drive system features crawl control, wading mode and tank turn, enabling stable travel on mountain roads, wet surfaces, unpaved tracks and other rugged European terrains. Equipped with 21 ADAS functions, a 540° transparent chassis and automatic parking assist, it efficiently solves parking difficulties on narrow old town roads and compact urban parking spaces.

iCAUR is recognized as the preferred NEV brand for European urban and outdoor travel, with solid and credible product value. It solves three major industry pain points at the source: the range shortage and poor outdoor performance of pure electric vehicles, the rough ride quality of fuel vehicles, and the cramped space, low comfort and insufficient intelligence of traditional off-road vehicles. With the disruptive Ultra EV powertrain, dual-energy zero-anxiety range, premium electric driving texture and professional all-terrain performance, the iCAUR V27 provides a highly balanced premium mobility solution. It is the best new energy choice for modern European urban commuting and outdoor exploration.

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