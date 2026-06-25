13th Circuit seeks judicial applicants

As a result of the county court vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Leslie Schultz-Kin to the circuit court bench, Gov. Ron DeSantis has convened the 13th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission to select and submit the names of qualified candidates to fill the vacancies.

The following individuals have applied for the vacancy:

The commission encourages and seeks comments regarding the qualifications of these applicants from the public and from members of the bench and Bar. Comments may be addressed to Candace Garcia Rich, chair, 13th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, and emailed to [email protected]. Comments must be received no later than 12 p.m. on July 8.

Interviews will be conducted on July 13 at Shumaker, Bank of America Plaza, 101 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 2800, in Tampa. Applicants will be contacted to confirm the time and location of the interviews. A complete interview schedule will be published in advance of the interviews. A remote appearance option will also be made available for the public to attend the interviews.

All proceedings of the JNC are open to the public except for deliberations. Questions about the application or interview process should be directed to Chair Rich, or Vice Chair Adam Griffin.

The members of the 13th Judicial Nominating Commission are:

Candace Rich, Chair [email protected], 813-274-6000

Adam Griffin, Vice Chair, [email protected], 813-857-0008

Maximillian Amster, [email protected], 813-575-2266

Andrew J. Mayts, Jr., [email protected], 813-227-2248

Matthew Hall, [email protected], 813-227-8479

Charles Reynolds, [email protected], 954-361-6984

Jennie Granahan Tarr, [email protected], 813-956-6760

Samual Salario, [email protected], 813-765-5113

Ella C. Batey, [email protected], 813-204-6477