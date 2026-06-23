First Special Session Adjourns; Governor Calls a Second Special Session

Fly By Festival ﻿ When: Saturday, June 27 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Where: 4721 Aircraft Dr. Click here for more information.

Join us on Saturday, June 27th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for a fun-filled day celebrating Alaska’s aviation spirit! Enjoy live music from Ken Peltier! We will have local food trucks, beer garden, kid-friendly activities, an Alaska Airlines raffle, and exciting low-level fly-bys throughout the day. It’s the perfect event for families, aviation enthusiasts, and the whole community.

Tickets are available online or can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. You can also call us at 907-248-5325 for more information.

Together, we honor our loved ones and work toward justice, healing, and change. For more information and purchase tickets, click here.

Kincaid Market When: Saturday, June 27 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Where: Kincaid Chalet (9401 W Raspberry Rd). Click here for more information.

Join us Saturday, June 27th from 11 AM – 5 PM at the Kincaid Park Chalet for a fantastic community market! We're taking over both the main chalet rooms AND the bunker this time to make room for all the amaziSng vendors and neighbors we're expecting - it's going to be a great time. Free entry for shoppers!

Vendors: $20 per space and spots

Anchorage Pride Parade & Celebration

﻿When: Saturday, June 27 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Where: Delaney Park Strip (W 9th Ave). Click here for more information.

The annual pride parade is happening in downtown Anchorage to celebrate love, acceptance, and unity within the LGBTQ+ community. There will be a parade, food trucks, vendors, and performances in Delaney Park all from 11 AM to 5 PM.



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