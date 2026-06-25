Fatal Rollover Crash

June 24, 2026

Elise Schaffer, PIO, (608) 284-6142

Sheriff's Office On Monday, June 22nd, just before 7:00 am, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 51 at Acker Road in the town of Burke. The driver, the sole occupant of a black Mazda 3, was ejected from the vehicle.

Madison Fire paramedics also responded to the scene and provided lifesaving care, but the man died at the scene. The 48-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt, and witnesses reported he was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

Sheriff’s Office detectives, the Crime Scene Unit, and the Reconstruction Team all responded to investigate the crash. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity following an autopsy and notification of his family.



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