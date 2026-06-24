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Gov. Cox appoints Ryan Stack to the Fourth District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 24, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Ryan Stack to the Fourth District Court. Stack fills a district court judge position created by the Legislature during the 2026 Legislative Session.

“Ryan has built a distinguished career serving Utahns both in and out of the courtroom,” Gov. Cox said. “His experience in criminal prosecution, civil litigation and local government will serve the Fourth District well. I am confident he will bring fairness, integrity and sound judgment to the bench.”

Stack currently serves as a deputy county attorney for Summit County, where he represents the county in civil litigation, advises county departments and special districts, and works on issues including artificial intelligence policy, data privacy compliance and public meetings law. Previously, he served for nearly a decade as a prosecuting attorney in Summit County, handling a wide range of felony cases. He began his legal career with the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office, where he was named Trial Attorney of the Year in 2008.

In addition to his legal practice, Stack served on the Utah Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Heber City Council and the Heber City Planning Commission. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, summa cum laude, and a law degree from the University of San Diego.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by the trust Governor Cox has placed in me with this appointment,” Stack said. “If confirmed, I will apply the law with fidelity and impartiality, and will work diligently to ensure that all litigants are fully heard and fairly treated. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Fourth District and the people of Utah.”

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

A headshot for Ryan Stack is available here.

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Gov. Cox appoints Ryan Stack to the Fourth District Court

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