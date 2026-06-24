For most of the modern era, Delaware has been the default home of American corporate law. That dominance is familiar, but it is also puzzling. Delaware does not offer corporations a simple code of bright-line rules. It offers fiduciary standards, judicial review, and a continuing stream of case law. Other states have often promised more predictable statutes that limit litigation and protect managerial discretion. Yet public companies continued to choose Delaware in large numbers.

The current debate over DExit makes this puzzle newly important. High-profile firms have explored or completed moves to states such as Nevada and Texas, often arguing that Delaware law has become too uncertain or too intrusive. To assess that critique, it helps to ask why firms chose Delaware in the first place.

In our paper, Explaining Delaware’s Dominance: Firm Heterogeneity and Demand for Legal Flexibility, we argue that Delaware became dominant not despite its flexibility, but because of it. Delaware’s distinctive value is not that it always favors shareholders, or always favors managers. Its value is that expert courts can adjust the balance between managerial discretion and shareholder protection. A responsive legislature can then refine or correct doctrine when judicial decisions appear to overshoot. Together, these institutions make Delaware law adaptive.

This account is different from saying that firms choose Delaware because its legal rules are always clear. Delaware has specialized courts and a sophisticated legal infrastructure, but its fiduciary doctrines often evolve through fact-intensive disputes. During the takeover era of the 1980s, Delaware courts moved between validating and constraining defensive tactics. Firms kept choosing Delaware while its doctrine was actively changing.

Why did demand for this system rise so sharply? Our answer is that firms themselves changed. Two developments were especially important: the rise of institutional ownership and the expansion of merger and takeover activity. Institutional investors placed greater weight on governance quality and managerial accountability. Takeover waves created settings in which a fixed rule of managerial deference could be too blunt. Some board decisions protect long-term value; others entrench managers. Delaware’s appeal is that its courts can sort between those cases.

Figure 1 illustrates the timing. The share of newly public firms incorporating in Delaware rose alongside institutional ownership. Reincorporations into Delaware also occurred in waves that track periods of elevated takeover activity. The pattern is suggestive: Delaware’s rise coincided with capital-market changes that made flexible governance law more valuable.

We formalize this intuition in a simple model of incorporation choice. A strict-law state fixes the allocation of authority in advance, usually by deferring to managers and reducing the scope for litigation. A flexible-law state allows courts to adjust that allocation in light of the facts. Flexibility is valuable when fixed rules misallocate control, but it is not free. Courts can err, and litigation creates uncertainty. Delaware’s advantage therefore depends on institutional quality: expert judges reduce error, and a responsive legislature can correct mistakes after the fact.

The model yields a straightforward prediction. Firms should value Delaware more when their governance problems are more context-dependent. Institutional ownership is one source, because sophisticated shareholders make monitoring and intervention more credible. Takeover activity is another, because transactions heighten conflicts of interest and make the right degree of managerial discretion harder to specify in advance.

We test these predictions using data on U.S. public firms from 1980 to 2010 constructed by Roberta Romano and Sarath Sanga (Sanga, 2020). Because incorporation choices are sticky once firms are public, we separately examine Delaware entry at the IPO stage, switches into Delaware, and exits from Delaware. The results are consistent with the theory. Firms with greater institutional ownership are more likely to choose Delaware at the IPO stage. Firms exposed to merger and takeover activity are more likely to switch into Delaware and less likely to leave it. These results hold even after accounting for time trends, so they are not an artifact of two series that happen to rise together. The evidence points to Delaware as a system that is valuable when ownership and transactions make legal needs more heterogeneous.

We then use the estimated model to ask a counterfactual question: how would Delaware’s market share have evolved without the rise in institutional ownership and takeover activity? Figure 2 shows that the simulated path is much flatter and substantially lower than Delaware’s actual rise. The implication is simple but important. Delaware’s dominance was not just a story of lawyers, network effects, or habit. It was also a response to changes in the kinds of firms entering public markets and the governance problems they faced.

This perspective also helps evaluate alternative explanations. One view emphasizes a discrete improvement in Delaware law in the mid-1980s, especially director exculpation and takeover doctrine. Those developments mattered, but they do not fully explain the timing of Delaware’s rise, especially because other states adopted similar protections. A second view emphasizes network effects: firms benefit from using the same law as their peers, lawyers, bankers, and directors. Network effects likely help explain Delaware’s high market share, but not why demand rose when it did. A third view is that Delaware simply offered more predictable law. Our claim is more precise: Delaware offered predictable institutions, not necessarily fixed rules.

The DExit debate fits naturally into this framework. Founder-controlled firms may have less need for takeover discipline and may place greater value on managerial autonomy. Investors in these firms may accept weaker monitoring rights in exchange for the founder’s vision or strategy. For such firms, Delaware’s flexible standards can look less like a benefit and more like a litigation risk. Predictable rules that shield controller decisions may be more attractive.

That does not mean Delaware’s broader model has failed. It means the demand for corporate law is heterogeneous. Many firms still benefit from expert, adaptive review; some firms may prefer bright-line deference. Delaware’s recent legislative response in adopting SB 21 can be read as a move toward greater predictability to cater to the needs of founder-controlled firms. The larger lesson is that the common-law advantage is not a static list of shareholder rights. It is an institutional capacity to adjust corporate governance law as firms, investors, and markets change.