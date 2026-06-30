A Physics PhD Offers a Rational Framework for Living With Greater Purpose

Simin Cai, PhD, releases “Making Sense of Life: Develop Your Own Theory for Happiness and Achievement” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887505589

“Making Sense of Life: Develop Your Own Theory for Happiness and Achievement” by Simin Cai, PhD is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Making Sense of Life: Develop Your Own Theory for Happiness and Achievement" by Simin Cai, PhD, is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Making Sense of Life," physics PhD, entrepreneur, and technology executive Dr. Simin Cai presents a thoughtful new perspective for understanding happiness, fulfillment, and personal growth through the lens of scientific reasoning. Informed by physics, business leadership, and personal reflection, Cai challenges readers to rethink how they approach life’s biggest questions.Rather than offering one-size-fits-all advice or motivational shortcuts, the book encourages each individual reader to develop their own “theory of life”, a coherent personal framework shaped through observation, experimentation, introspection, and their unique lifelong experience. Cai argues that happiness is not something stumbled upon by chance but the experiences that match their desire, whether in the moment they simply enjoy or during the process of creating some artifact that outlives their mind. In other words, through something built intentionally following a deeper understanding of one’s values, assumptions, and desires, people actually can feel happier while achieving more.Blending philosophy, science, and grounded insight, "Making Sense of Life" explores how people form beliefs, respond to challenges, and refine their perspectives over time. Through examples spanning childhood, adulthood, and later life, Cai illustrates how human perception evolves and how greater self-awareness can lead to clearer decision-making and more meaningful living.The book also offers readers an alternative to conventional self-help narratives by prioritizing logic, intellectual curiosity, and personal accountability over simplistic affirmations. With its blend of scientific thinking and philosophical inquiry, Making Sense of Life speaks to professionals, lifelong learners, entrepreneurs, and thoughtful readers seeking a more rational and deeply personal path toward happiness and achievement.“Life can get complicated, and that sometimes prevents us from seeing the broader picture. We are living, breathing achievers,” Cai said. “No matter where you are in life, give yourself the chance to pursue happiness and achievement, regardless of size or shape. Ask yourself the right questions, some of which you may find at the end of each chapter, and dig deeply into your own reality. You never know how far this book may take you unless you’re willing to give yourself a chance.”This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorSimin Cai, PhD, is the President and CEO of Go!Foton , a global optics and photonics company he founded in 2009. With decades of experience in optical technologies and executive leadership, he has helped drive innovation in commercializing products and delivering services in optical communications and medical device markets.Prior to founding Go!Foton, Dr. Cai served as CEO of NSG America and played key roles in multiple startups. He began his career at CITIC in 1988. A respected figure in the optics community, he had served on the Board of OPTICA, formerly The Optical Society.Dr. Cai holds degrees in Applied Physics and Engineering Optics, and a PhD in Physics from Stevens Institute of Technology.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.