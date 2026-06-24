New Mexico launches free wellness app for teens

Access begins in Taos County for teens ages 13 to 18

SANTA FE — New Mexico teens will soon have free access to a digital mental wellness platform intended to help them manage everyday challenges before they become crises.

Beginning Sunday, teens ages 13 to 18 in Taos County will have free, unlimited statewide access to Navi, a digital mental wellness platform, with the state planning to expand access to all 33 counties.

“We are starting in Taos because the community has endured unimaginable loss, and we are committed to responding with meaningful, practical support,” said Nick Boukas, director of the New Mexico Health Care Authority’s Behavioral Health Services Division. “This launch is about giving young people something they can use right away—and about listening closely as we expand to other communities across the state.”

For the New Mexico rollout, Taos teens tested the app through a county pilot and helped shape its language, content and design for local use through a youth advisory board. A statewide youth ambassador network of 100 to 200 students will guide outreach as the program expands.

Navi offers brief, evidence-informed activities for emotional regulation, stress management and help-seeking, plus built-in safety features that connect teens to crisis resources. The web app, available in English and Spanish, is not diagnostic and does not use generative AI. It works on any device — including iOS and Android — and includes an offline version for rural, frontier and tribal communities with limited connectivity.

The state will mark the launch with a Teen Wellness Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Red Willow Park in Taos, featuring music, food, family activities and more than 35 local partner organizations.

“By partnering with HCA, we’re making sure every teen in the state has access to simple, evidence-based support in the moments they need it — not weeks later,” said Julia Belt, Navi co-founder.

More information is available at meetnavi.com.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.