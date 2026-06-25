Tree Care Services Include Senior Discount and Free Inspections

Southern Tree Solutions

GRIFFIN, UNITED STATES, GEORGIA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Tree Solutions is outlining two service details for residential property owners: a 10% senior discount and free inspections. The information applies to homeowners reviewing hazardous trees, overgrown limbs, storm-related damage, stump concerns, and outdoor maintenance needs across Griffin, GA, and nearby communities.Free inspections give property owners a way to have tree conditions reviewed before deciding whether trimming, pruning, stump grinding, crane service, emergency service, or removal may be needed. Southern Tree Solutions provides measured tree service in Griffin, GA , for homeowners reviewing limb clearance, hazardous tree concerns, controlled rigging needs, yard access, and property safety.Senior homeowners planning tree work may use the 10% discount when scheduling eligible services with the business. Southern Tree Solutions also provides structured tree removal services in Griffin, GA , for damaged, leaning, diseased, crowded, or hard-to-reach trees near lawns, fencing, driveways, structures, and active outdoor areas.Service work may involve removal planning, trimming, pruning, stump grinding, emergency response, or crane-supported tree work when tight spaces, storm damage, or downed trees require added equipment. The business also notes property-conscious practices intended to limit disruption around yards, driveways, fences, gardens, and nearby structures.About Southern Tree Solutions: Southern Tree Solutions is a tree service business based in Griffin, Georgia. The business provides residential tree care, removal support, trimming, pruning, stump grinding, emergency tree services, crane service, free inspections, and senior discount information for property owners.

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