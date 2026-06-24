New maintenance and storage facility strengthens transit capacity and supports expanded service

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton residents will benefit from stronger transit infrastructure with the opening of the new Birch Transit Centre, a $390.4-million Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) maintenance and storage facility that strengthens the City's transit network.

"Reliable public transit is essential to keeping Hamiltonians connected to jobs, schools, services and each other," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. "Birch Transit Centre is an investment we are making today to support the future of our city. By strengthening HSR's capacity and supporting a larger fleet, we are enhancing service for residents and visitors alike while building a stronger, more connected Hamilton for years to come."

Funding support for the $390.4-million project was provided through investments from all three levels of government:

Government of Canada: $142.8 million

Government of Ontario: $92.6 million

City of Hamilton: $155 million

“Reliable transit depends on the infrastructure and teams working behind the scenes every day,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Birch Transit Centre strengthens that foundation by helping HSR maintain a growing fleet, support day-to-day service delivery and prepare for future transit expansion.”

The new facility is a key component of the City's ongoing efforts to expand and modernize Hamilton's transit system through HSR Next. As HSR has added buses to meet growing demand and support service improvements across the city, its existing maintenance and storage facility has reached capacity.

Birch Transit Centre addresses this need by providing additional indoor space to store and service buses, allowing HSR to fully support a growing fleet across two locations. The facility will help ensure buses are properly maintained, protected from the elements and available to support consistent and reliable transit service for residents.

“Investments in public transit result in more connected communities, allowing people to more easily travel to and from work, school and home,” said Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. “The Birch Transit Centre will expand the capacity of HSR to meet the needs of Hamilton’s growing population.”

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in Canadian history so commuters here in Hamilton and across the province have a fast, reliable option to get where they’re going each day,” said the Hon. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “The new Birch Transit Centre will strengthen Hamilton’s transit network and keep this city moving for years to come as we continue our work to protect Ontario.”

“The new Birch Transit Centre is a major investment in Hamilton’s future, helping strengthen local transit service and support our growing community. This includes up to $93 million from Ontario’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program right here in Hamilton,” said Monica Ciriello, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hamilton Mountain. “This facility will improve HSR’s capacity, create opportunities for expansion, and allow Hamiltonians to reliably stay connected with their community.”

Construction began in 2023 and is now complete. The facility includes indoor bus storage, bus washing systems, administrative space and infrastructure designed to support future electric battery buses.

With Birch Transit Centre now open, HSR has important infrastructure in place to support a growing fleet, improve service reliability and help enable planned transit expansion for Hamilton residents in the years ahead.