Flat Knitting Machine Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Flat Knitting Machine Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The flat knitting machine market has seen significant momentum recently, driven by advancements in textile manufacturing and evolving consumer demands. This sector is poised for continued expansion as automation and new technologies reshape production processes. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional insights shaping the flat knitting machine industry.

Steady Market Growth and Future Expectations for the Flat Knitting Machine Market

The flat knitting machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.14 billion in 2025 to $2.28 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This past growth has been fueled by the rise in mass textile and apparel production, heightened demand for knitted garments, expansion of industrial textile hubs, labor-intensive knitting activities, and technological progress in mechanical knitting machines.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further, reaching $2.94 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 6.6%. Growth in this period is expected to be driven by the adoption of fully automated knitting technologies, advances in smart textiles and digital design, the rise in personalized fashion and on-demand manufacturing, growth in technical textiles for automotive and healthcare applications, and the integration of AI for pattern optimization and production efficiency. Emerging trends include the increasing use of computerized flat knitting machines for precise garment creation, a surge in automated textile manufacturing systems, a growing focus on custom knitwear, broader applications in technical textiles, and the push for energy-efficient machinery in textile plants.

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Understanding Flat Knitting Machines and Their Role in Textile Production

A flat knitting machine is a specialized textile device engineered to create flat knitted fabrics by using a series of needles arranged on a flat surface. It works by interlocking yarns in specific, controlled patterns to produce structured and detailed fabric designs. These machines offer great versatility in stitch and pattern formation, making them essential for manufacturing a wide array of knitted textiles with precision and flexibility.

Key Factors Propelling the Flat Knitting Machine Market Forward

The apparel and fashion industry plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the flat knitting machine market. This sector encompasses the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of clothing, footwear, and other fashion-related items. Rising consumer demand, fueled by growing fashion awareness and shifting lifestyles, is expanding clothing purchases and boosting the market. Flat knitting machines support this growth by enabling efficient production of high-quality, custom knitted garments that feature intricate designs, improved accuracy, and faster manufacturing times. For instance, in April 2024, data from FASH455, a US-based academic platform, highlighted a significant increase in US apparel imports in February 2024, with quantities rising by 12.9% and values by 2.9% year-on-year. This trend reinforces the apparel industry's influence on the expanding flat knitting machine market.

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Automation and Industry 4.0 Integration as Major Growth Catalysts

The rising implementation of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies is another major factor fueling market growth. These terms refer to the integration of smart digital technologies, interconnected machinery, and intelligent systems into industrial manufacturing to boost operational efficiency, productivity, and real-time decision-making. Automation and Industry 4.0 help reduce manual labor and streamline processes across factories. Flat knitting machines are increasingly designed to support these innovations by offering computer-controlled, digitally programmable knitting operations that connect seamlessly with smart manufacturing systems. This enables real-time monitoring, less manual involvement, and more flexible, efficient production. For example, in March 2024, Rockwell Automation, a US-based automation firm, reported that 95% of manufacturers were either using or evaluating smart manufacturing technologies, up from 84% the previous year. Such adoption clearly drives the flat knitting machine market forward.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Flat Knitting Machine Market with Fastest Growth Prospects

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest regional market for flat knitting machines. This region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

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