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Educator Workshop: Combined WET & Aquatic WILD

Educator Workshop: Combined WET & Aquatic WILD

DATE:  Wednesday, June 24 3:30-6:30pm & Friday, June 26 9:30-3:00pm (both days required)

START TIME: Wednesday- 3:30 & Friday- 9:30

REGION: 7 or Central Region

END TIME: Wednesday- 6:30pm & Friday- 3:00pm

LOCATION: Waterman Conservation Education Center 403 Hilton Rd. Apalachin, NY 13732

REGISTRATION LINK:  call 607-625-2221

MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://www.watermancenter.org

Hands-On, Engaging Activities: Participants will experience interactive lessons and games that make learning about water, wildlife, and the environment fun and meaningful for students.

Ready-to-Use Classroom Resources: Educators leave with practical activities, lesson ideas, and strategies that can be immediately used in the classroom or out of classroom areas.

Collaboration and Team Building: Participants will work together, share ideas, and build connections with other educators and leaders.

Real-World Environmental Connections: Participants deepen their understanding of conservation, ecosystems, and responsible environmental stewardship through real-life examples and problem-solving activities

 

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Educator Workshop: Combined WET & Aquatic WILD

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