Educator Workshop: Combined WET & Aquatic WILD
Educator Workshop: Combined WET & Aquatic WILD
DATE: Wednesday, June 24 3:30-6:30pm & Friday, June 26 9:30-3:00pm (both days required)
START TIME: Wednesday- 3:30 & Friday- 9:30
REGION: 7 or Central Region
END TIME: Wednesday- 6:30pm & Friday- 3:00pm
LOCATION: Waterman Conservation Education Center 403 Hilton Rd. Apalachin, NY 13732
REGISTRATION LINK: call 607-625-2221
MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://www.watermancenter.org
Hands-On, Engaging Activities: Participants will experience interactive lessons and games that make learning about water, wildlife, and the environment fun and meaningful for students.
Ready-to-Use Classroom Resources: Educators leave with practical activities, lesson ideas, and strategies that can be immediately used in the classroom or out of classroom areas.
Collaboration and Team Building: Participants will work together, share ideas, and build connections with other educators and leaders.
Real-World Environmental Connections: Participants deepen their understanding of conservation, ecosystems, and responsible environmental stewardship through real-life examples and problem-solving activities
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