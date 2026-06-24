Rep. VanNatter highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 23, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help bolster public safety, provide tax relief for veterans and working Hoosiers, and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Senate Enrolled Act 243: Cutting Taxes for Working Hoosiers

VanNatter said a new law aligns with the federal Working Families Tax Cuts Act to deliver tax cuts for hardworking Hoosiers. Under the law, Hoosiers can deduct qualifying tips and overtime pay from their state taxable income for 2026.

"Hoosiers know how to put their hard-earned money to better use than the government does," VanNatter said. "By aligning with the federal tax plan for working families and providing property tax relief to Indiana's veterans, these new laws help ease financial burdens and allow more Hoosiers to thrive and keep what they've earned."

House Enrolled Act 1210: Property Tax Relief for Veterans

This new law provides more robust property tax relief for Indiana’s veterans, including a 100 percent property tax deduction on assessed value for totally disabled veterans and new and expanded credits for partially disabled and war-time veterans.



Senate Enrolled Act 76: Strengthening Immigration Enforcement

This new law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement laws by ensuring local and state cooperation with federal authorities, requiring local units of government to comply with immigration detainer requests. It also bolsters prohibitions on employers hiring illegal immigrants and empowers the attorney general to take action on violations.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

This new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo) represents House District 38,

which includes all of Carroll and Tipton counties, and

portions of Cass, Clinton, Howard and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.