McKee Administration Awards $9.5 Million through Housing 2030 Public Developer Program

RHODE ISLAND, June 23 - Published on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Awarded developments will create 102 affordable rental homes, including 50 homes for extremely low-income Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing (EOH) today announced $9.5 million in awards through the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program, a bond-funded initiative designed to empower Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) and their nonprofit affiliates to develop and preserve affordable rental housing across the state.

“Rhode Islanders need more affordable housing options in every community, and these awards will help deliver exactly that,” said Governor Dan McKee. “By investing in our Public Housing Authorities and their nonprofit partners, we're creating new opportunities for older adults, people with disabilities, and families with the greatest housing needs while continuing to move Rhode Island closer to our Housing 2030 goals.”

Funded through Rhode Island's historic $120 million housing bond approved by voters in 2024, the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program is one of several initiatives increasing housing production and preservation opportunities across the state.

The program supports projects that expand housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income households while advancing the state's Housing 2030 goal of permitting 2,250 affordable rental homes by the end of 2030.

“Public Housing Authorities play a critical role in creating and preserving affordable homes for Rhode Islanders,” said Secretary of Housing Deborah Goddard. “These investments will help our local housing authorities lead transformative projects that provide stable, affordable housing for residents with the lowest incomes while strengthening communities across our state.”

The Housing 2030 Public Developer Program prioritized projects that leveraged federal operating subsidies and other funding sources, preserved existing public housing while adding new units, demonstrated readiness to proceed, and incorporated sustainable and accessible design.

The following projects received awards:

Housing Authority of the City of Newport – Park View Terrace

Award: $4.5 million

The Housing Authority of the City of Newport will use $4.5 million from Public Developer Program funding to support the construction of Park View Terrace, a new 51-unit affordable housing development for older adults and individuals with disabilities on housing authority-owned land.

All 51 apartments will be fully accessible and affordable. The development will serve 39 households earning up to 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), with the remaining units serving households earning between 50 and 60 percent of AMI.

The project will leverage significant additional investments, including $300,000 in HUD capital funds, $200,000 in deferred developer fees, and a $170,000 predevelopment grant. The Housing Authority has secured operating subsidies for all 51 units through project-based vouchers and Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) subsidies.

“Thanks to the bold investments of the McKee Administration, Park View Terrace will be a vital housing resource to both Newport and Rhode Island,” said Rhonda Mitchell, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Newport. “Nearly half of all Newport renters struggle with housing cost burdens. We are incredibly proud to work with our state, federal, and local officials to address this housing crisis by preserving and producing quality affordable homes for the residents and communities we serve.

Gemini Housing Corporation – Winsor Gardens

Award: $5 million

Gemini Housing Corporation, a joint venture of the Coventry and Smithfield Housing Authorities, will use Public Developer Program funding to support Winsor Gardens, a 51-unit affordable housing development in Smithfield.

The project will transform the former Winsor School into 29 affordable homes for older adults and construct an adjacent 22-unit building, creating a total of 51 new rental homes.

The project has already secured $554,000 in additional funding, including support from the Smithfield Affordable Housing Trust, a federal American Rescue Plan Act predevelopment grant, and a recoverable grant from Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“Winsor Gardens represents an exciting opportunity to transform a historic community landmark into affordable housing for older adults,” said Cherise Miller, Executive Director of the Smithfield Housing Authority. “This award brings us one step closer to creating 51 new homes while preserving the former Winsor School for future generations. We are grateful to the Rhode Island Executive Office of Housing for its investment and to Coventry Housing Authority and the many supporters who are helping to move this project from vision to reality. Together, we are creating affordable housing opportunities that will benefit Rhode Islanders for years to come.”